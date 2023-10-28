Arsenal vs Sheffield United LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more as Emile Smith Rowe starts
The Gunners are looking to close the gap on league leaders Tottenham
Arsenal host Sheffield United in the Premier League this afternoon hoping to extend their unbeaten run in the top-flight this season.
Last time out, Mikel Arteta’s side came from behind to earn a 2-2 draw with Chelsea before then easing past Sevilla in the Champions League during the week.
Their confidence is sky high and the Gunners are right in the mix at top of the table behind leaders Tottenham and current champions Manchester City.
In contrast, Sheffield United sit bottom with just a point to their name since being promoted back to the big time. Manager Paul Heckingbottom is trying to halt a five-game losing streak and kickstart the Blades’ campaign but a victory in north London would be a big upset.
Follow the latest action from the Premier League below
ARSENAL STARTING XI (4-3-3): David Raya; Ben White, William Saliba, Jakub Kiwior, Oleksandr Zinchenko; Emile Smith Rowe, Declan Rice, Kai Havertz; Bukayo Saka, Eddie Nketiah, Gabriel Martinelli.
It couldn't be a bigger contrast to their opponents, as United prop up the table with just a solitary point to their name from a draw with Everton, having lost their other eight outings in the Premier League. They're still looking for their first victory in any competition this season and will be looking to turn things around after losing their last five matches on the bounce, conceding 17 times in that run and scoring just two.
A late showing in their last Premier League game saw Arsenal come from 2-0 down to draw with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge to maintain their unbeaten start in the competition (W6 D3). They're looking to close the gap to Tottenham back to two points again at the top of the table and come into this game on the back of a 2-1 victory over Sevilla in the Champions League on Tuesday.
Hello and welcome to live coverage of the Premier League meeting between Arsenal and Sheffield United at the Emirates Stadium!
Arsenal vs Sheffield United line-ups
Arsenal XI: Raya, Zinchenko, Kiwior, Saliba, White, Rice, Havertz, Smith Rowe, Martinelli, Nketiah, Saka.
Sheffield United XI: Foderingham, Bogle, Trusty, Robinson, Thomas, McAtee, Norwood, Souza, Hamer, Ben Slimane, Brewster.
Team news and line-ups coming up shortly…
