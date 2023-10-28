(REUTERS)

Arsenal host Sheffield United in the Premier League this afternoon hoping to extend their unbeaten run in the top-flight this season.

Last time out, Mikel Arteta’s side came from behind to earn a 2-2 draw with Chelsea before then easing past Sevilla in the Champions League during the week.

Their confidence is sky high and the Gunners are right in the mix at top of the table behind leaders Tottenham and current champions Manchester City.

In contrast, Sheffield United sit bottom with just a point to their name since being promoted back to the big time. Manager Paul Heckingbottom is trying to halt a five-game losing streak and kickstart the Blades’ campaign but a victory in north London would be a big upset.

Follow the latest action from the Premier League below plus get all the latest odds and tips right here: