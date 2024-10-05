Kai Havertz equalises for Arsenal against Southampton ( Getty Images )

Arsenal take on Southampton in the Premier League as they look to stay on track and remain in the title hunt.

Mikel Arteta’s side have enjoyed an unbeaten start to the season, with four wins and two draws from their opening six matches, which should stand them in good stead ahead of the visit of a side they have never lost to in north London in 24 games.

Aaron Ramsdale will return to the Emirates for the first time since leaving the club in the summer and recently explained why he departed from north London to play for a club who could be threatened with relegation.

Arsenal go into the game on a 15-game unbeaten run, and Kai Havertz is one who will be looking to thrive after scoring his fifth goal in nine games on Tuesday during the club’s 2-0 win over Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League.

Follow all the latest updates in the blog below