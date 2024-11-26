( Getty Images )

Mikel Arteta takes his Arsenal side to Lisbon on Tuesday night as they take on Sporting CP in the Champions League, with the hosts settling into life after Ruben Amorim. With the head coach now departed for Manchester United, the Primeira Liga leaders are under the guidance of Joao Pereira from this point onwards, with his first game resulting in a 6-0 cup win against lower-league opposition.

This will be somewhat of a bigger test, but Sporting have the comfort of points on the board after Amorim led them to 10 points from four games, leaving them second in the expanded Champions League table, behind only Liverpool. Arsenal have been a little less consistent, with seven points accrued to put them 12th - good enough for a playoff spot but not automatic qualification, so improvements are needed if that remains the aim.

One big issue is the Gunners’ away form in Europe, with just one away win in eight years in this competition. Follow the live blog below for team news and match action from Sporting v Arsenal: