Mikel Arteta’s options to replace Kai Havertz as Arsenal’s injury crisis deepens

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta admitted he will have to change his side’s tactical approach after Kai Havertz was ruled out for the rest of the season with a hamstring injury.

Havertz suffered the injury as he stretched to block a shot during Arsenal’s warm-weather training camp in Dubai and joins forwards Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus on the sidelines.

The Gunners are now expected to line-up with Raheem Sterling, Leandro Trossard and 17-year-old Ethan Nwaneri in their attack when they visit Leicester on Saturday, as Arteta said he would have to change his tactics.

“We have to,” Arteta said. “It brings other opportunities. in the frontline we will have players who are unpredictable, good in one-v-ones, creative and sharp, they'll give headaches to opposition.”

Can Ethan Nwaneri play No 9?

The talented teenager has already scored seven first-team goals for Arsenal this season and Arteta believes he has the “qualities” to play centrally as well as out wide.

Nwaneri is just two goals off the record set by Michael Owen and Wayne Rooney for most senior goals before turning 18.

"It's a question of when,” Arteta said. “He has the right qualities, to play out wide or centrally. We must adapt to the strengths of our players."

open image in gallery ( Getty Images )

Sign a free agent?

The club did not sign a striker in January and could regret that decision after a late bid for Ollie Watkins was rejected and a move for Benjamin Sesko did not materialise.

Arteta was asked whether the club could make an emergency approach for a striker who is out of contact. "I explore every possible situation and make a decision from there,” he said.

Could they play a 15-year-old?

Arsenal have fast-tracked the progress of 15-year-old forward Max Dowman, who regularly trains with the first-team squad.

But they would require special permission from the Premier League to add him to their squad for a senior fixture.

“It's clear on the rules about age restrictions,” Arteta said.

open image in gallery Arteta has said Max Dowman has been ‘unbelievable’ in training ( The FA via Getty Images )

Play Mikel Merino further forward?

An alternative option might be to push midfielder Mikel Merino further forward, with the summer signing from Real Sociedad possessing a stature and technical skill that Arteta favours.

Could Bukayo Saka return early?

“We have a long-term injury, what is faster?” Arteta said after being asked if Saka could yet make a quicker return than expected. “In a 10-day injury, three days in a lot. In three months, a week is not a lot.

“It is too early. He is an early stage of the rehab. When we get a little bit closer and he starts to do more demanding stuff and more [training] load, we will see where he is. He is fine.”

open image in gallery Arsenal star Bukayo Saka is set to be sidelined until March ( PA Wire )

In better news for the Arsenal boss, Ben White is nearing a return from the knee injury that has kept the versatile defender out since November. Takehiro Tomiyasu remains out, though.

Possible Arsenal XI to face Leicester (Saturday 15 February, 12.30pm GMT): Raya; Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Lewis-Skelly; Odegaard, Partey, Rice; Nwaneri, Sterling, Trossard.