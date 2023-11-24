Mikel Arteta reveals Martin Odegaard and Gabriel Jesus updates before Brentford clash

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Arsenal are hoping both Martin Odegaard and Gabriel Jesus will be available to face Brentford on Saturday, as Mikel Arteta confirmed goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale will start with David Raya unable to face his parent club.

Odegaard has not started a Premier League game since the 2-2 draw at Chelsea on October 21, with the Arsenal captain missing the last three fixtures before the international break due to a concussion and hip problem.

Jesus, meanwhile, has been sidelined since injuring his hamstring in the victory in Seville last month, although the striker returned to action as he played the full match in Brazil’s 1-0 defeat to Argentina on Tuesday night.

Goalkeeper Ramsdale has not started a Premier League match since the 3-1 win against Manchester United in September, with on-loan signing Raya now established as Arteta’s No 1, but the England international will have an opportunity ahead of Saturday’s trip to west London.

When asked if Odegaard would be available, Arteta said: “Hopefully yes, we have another training session today so we will see. He’s been progressing well and hopefully he will be available.”

Arteta said Jesus will also be assessed after returning from Brazil but confirmed the 26-year-old is also in contention to start. “He’s available,” Arteta said. “He played 95, 96 minutes in a very competitive match [against Argentina].

“We have another session - they had a long flight, I have to see the condition of every single player before I name the line-up.”

Ben White is an injury doubt after the full-back was pictured sitting out of Arsenal’s training session on Thursday, with Arteta adding the England international will also be assessed ahead of the Saturday evening fixture.