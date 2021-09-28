Thierry Henry has said that Spotify co-founder and Arsenal bidder Daniel Ek is “here to stay” as Henry talked up the Swede’s takeover bid.

Henry is one of a number of former Arsenal players to have supported Ek’s takeover efforts after an initial bid for the club was rejected by current owners the Kroenke family in May.

The Frenchman sat alongside Ek at Sunday’s win over Tottenham Hotspur, and said that the Swedish billionaire remains interested, though is waiting for engagement in discussions from Arsenal.

“To be able to get there, you need to have someone to respond on the other side,” Henry said on Sky Sports’ Monday Night Football.

“It didn’t happen yet. It’s going to be long, how long I don’t actually know, but we are here to stay.

“He is here to stay, so let’s see what’s going to happen – but obviously we enjoyed the win yesterday.”

Ek claimed his initial offer for the club was £1.8 billion.

Stan Kroenke, who also owns franchises in the NFL, NBA, NHL, Major League Soccer and eSports, completed a total takeover of Arsenal in 2018 in after buying out the shares of Alisher Usmanov.

That takeover valued the club at the same £1.8 billion figure.

Regarding on-field matters at the Emirates Stadium, Arsenal’s all-time leading goalscorer Henry was particularly encouraged by the performances of two of his former club’s young English players in the North London derby win over Spurs.

“Bukayo Saka and [Emile] Smith Rowe.,” Henry said of who particularly impressed him. “The team played really well, especially in the first half.

“Arsenal played that game like a derby as they should. I don’t think Tottenham did, especially in the first half – but what a day.

“We need that at Arsenal. We need this type of performance, and that is why I think Mikel [Arteta] went with the guys that have that DNA in them, because they know what it is to win and not suffer against Tottenham.

“You want to see that more often than that… But for me the two kids, especially for the academy and what it represents, it’s contagious.“