Mikel Arteta insists Thomas Partey is progressing well and could make his Arsenal return at the start of next month.

Speaking ahead of the Gunners’ trip to Burnley following a thumping 6-0 victory over West Ham, the Spaniard discussed Partey’s rehabilitation.

The 30-year-old has been struggling with a thigh injury throughout the season, limiting him to just five appearances.

“There’s not big set backs,” Arteta said. “Thomas Partey is progressing really well. It’s look very good and he’s on the field already.

“Hopefully a couple of weeks.”

Partey’s likely return could come when Arsenal travel to Sheffield United on 4 March or five days later when the Gunners host Brentford.

“The update is that some of them have been progressing better than others,” Arteta said on Arsenal’s general health.

“We have a training session today. I’m positive that hopefully we’re gonna get a few back for tomorrow. No one definitely ruled out for tomorrow.”

Arteta is determined to keep Arsenal’s momentum going in the coming weeks, with just two points separating them from leaders Liverpool, underlining how lessons from last season have helped.

He said: “It’s the most important part of the season. We know that every fixture will play a significant part in what we want to achieve. Burnley is the most important one at the moment.

“If you look at how teams have drawn with or beaten them it’s been with very small margins. They’re very well coached and they’ll be very competitive. We know we have a very tough match on Saturday. That’s the only way to play the game. The rest will come.

“We want to be there. That means we’ve done a lot of things right in the season. We have learnt a lot of things from last season. We have shown great consistency and now we want to go forward and maintain that consistency, continue to play the way we’re playing and perform. Let’s see where we get.”