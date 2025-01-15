Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow live coverage as Arsenal face Tottenham Hotspur today in the Premier League. Another top-flight season will be covered in full right here with The Independent, as reigning champions Manchester City look to make it an unprecedented five titles in a row come the end of 2024/25.
The likes of Arsenal and Liverpool will be chasing Pep Guardiola's side, but just as fascinating will be the race for Champions League places, with more teams than ever before having designs on top-four finishes. Chelsea remain big-spending, Manchester United's latest rebuild continues and both Tottenham and Newcastle will expect improvements this year - yet it was Aston Villa who snared fourth last term.
Meanwhile, it's Southampton, Leicester City and Ipswich Town who made it back to the elite after promotion last year and each will have hope they can make it more than a one-year stay. Follow the latest live action from the Premier League below:
Gabriel celebrates with almost equal gusto as when he helped Arsenal open the scoring, after he holds off Kulusevski with some excellent defending near the byline. The home fans respond with a roar.
Tottenham's last shot on target was Son's opener, back in the 25th minute, and they simply are not posing enough of a threat in the final third. Given their shortcomings at the back, it's not a great combination. Still, they are within one goal of snatching a derby draw.
Following another defensive error by Spurs - a common theme throughout this contest - the ball comes to Havertz in the box. He elects to lay it off for Martinelli, who sees his 20-yard shot blocked.
DOUBLE SAVE! Moments after Gabriel blocks a shot from Solanke at one end, Kinsky is called upon to keep Tottenham's deficit down to one! The young goalkeeper first denies Rice, then drops down to gather in Odegaard's strike seconds later.
Maddison is dropping deep to run operations in the Spurs midfield, as the away side cautiously feel their way into Arsenal's half. Sooner rather than later, they must start applying some sustained pressure to the Gunners' back four.
A sudden surge by Martinelli opens up Tottenham's defence and earns Arsenal a corner-kick on the right. However, when the set-piece situation doesn't work out, Rice fouls Son and concedes a free-kick.
Arsenal continue to apply pressure around the edge of Tottenham's defensive third, but there's little intensity. With a one-goal lead, they can start thinking about running down the clock.
Spurs survive another Arsenal corner - the hosts' ninth of this game - but they remain on the back foot. Despite introducing two forward-thinking midfielders at half-time, the visitors are still struggling to carve out any chances.
