A glimpse inside the Arsenal dressing room (Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Arsenal are taking on Tottenham today in a north London derby where both sides are in need of a morale-boosting win over their neighbours.

The two teams have experienced contrasting starts to the season: Spurs won their opening three league games 1-0 to climb briefly to the top of the table while the Gunners lost their first three, but since then the tables have turned, with Tottenham losing twice and Arsenal winning back-to-back games.

Mikel Arteta’s team could now climb above Spurs in the table with a win over two goals or more, something that would have seemed extremely unlikely just a few weeks ago. In the build-up, Arteta said he has emphasised the importance of the match to the club. “They (Arsenal’s players) do (know the importance) and I will make sure they understand what it means. The history between the two teams and where it came from and what it means emotionally to our supporters,” Arteta told reporters on Friday. “You have to play that game with a slightly different skin because there is a little bit more at stake.”

Follow all the action live below, after the conclusion of Southampton vs Wolves.