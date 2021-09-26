Arsenal vs Tottenham LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more today
Follow all the latest updates from the North London derby
Arsenal are taking on Tottenham today in a north London derby where both sides are in need of a morale-boosting win over their neighbours.
The two teams have experienced contrasting starts to the season: Spurs won their opening three league games 1-0 to climb briefly to the top of the table while the Gunners lost their first three, but since then the tables have turned, with Tottenham losing twice and Arsenal winning back-to-back games.
Mikel Arteta’s team could now climb above Spurs in the table with a win over two goals or more, something that would have seemed extremely unlikely just a few weeks ago. In the build-up, Arteta said he has emphasised the importance of the match to the club. “They (Arsenal’s players) do (know the importance) and I will make sure they understand what it means. The history between the two teams and where it came from and what it means emotionally to our supporters,” Arteta told reporters on Friday. “You have to play that game with a slightly different skin because there is a little bit more at stake.”
Follow all the action live below, after the conclusion of Southampton vs Wolves.
Southampton 0-1 Wolves
What a moment.
Southampton 0-1 Wolves
72 mins: Here comes Adama Traore. That’s the last thing Southampton’s defenders will want to see this afternoon. Traore replaces Podence.
Southampton 0-1 Wolves
70 mins: The Mexican striker now looks rejuvenated. He is pressing all over the pitch.
Southampton work it well though and Djenepo is bundled over by Moutinho. This is a chance for Ward-Prowse.
70 mins: A little dip in proceedings. Wolves now have all 11 players behind the ball as Jimenez harries the Saints defenders, pressing from the front.
Southampton 0-1 Wolves
65 mins: That has well and truly put the cat amongst the pigeons. Wolves did not look dangerous in the slightest. Now they lead.
Redmond has made way for Djenepo. Adams is off for Broja. Double change from Saints. Instant response from Hasenhuttl.
GOAL! Southampton 0-1 Wolves (Jimenez, 62)
61 mins: GOAL! Jimenez has scored for Wolves! They lead and it’s superb from the Mexican international!
The striker, who hadn’t scored since his horrible injury towards the end of 2020, cut inside and drifted past two challenges before slotting home with consummate confidence!
Wonderful to see.
Southampton 0-0 Wolves
61 mins: Chance for Wolves now! Jimenez cuts a ball back from the byline on the right-hand side of the penalty area and Bednarek somehow gets a toe on it ahead of Podence to turn the ball clear of danger.
Saints now break forward but Ward-Prowse’s cross is blocked.
Southampton 0-0 Wolves
58 mins: Good chances for Saints! Armstrong clips a lovely ball to the right side of the penalty area for Livramento. The right-back takes the shot on but Sa is down smartly to block with his left leg.
Then another two superb saves from Sa! Elyounoussi tries his luck and it’s parried by Sa. The Wolves keeper then also brilliantly stops the rebound from Adams but the Scot was offside anyway.
Pressure on Wolves now.
Southampton 0-0 Wolves
55 mins: Now it’s Southampton’s turn to come forward - the game opening up just a little bit now. Armstrong and Redmond both have attempts blocked before the ball loops behind for a corner despite the best attempts of Sa.
It’s a wicked delivery from Ward-Prowse but no red and white shirt is within six yards of it. More wastefulness in front of goal from the hosts.
Southampton 0-0 Wolves
52 mins: Wolves need to see the ball stick to Jimenez a bit more in order to give them an out ball. As it is there doesn’t seem to be much the visitors can do to keep Saints off them for a sustained period of time.
Wolves force a corner though as Semedo hits a pass off the foot of Romeu. It’s going to be taken by Moutinho - who receives a round of applause from the Wolves corner of the stadium as he trots over to them. He plays the corner short and AGAIN the move breaks down.
At the risk of sounding very ‘Big Sam’, they need to just put it in the mixer one of these times.
