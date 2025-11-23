Not thinking about City chasing, game by game - Arteta

Premier League leaders Arsenal host rivals Tottenham in a massive north London derby at the Emirates, with the change to go six points clear at the top after Manchester City’s defeat to Newcastle yesterday.

Arsenal have boasted the Premier League’s best defence this season but the unit that has conceded only five goals so far will be without key centre-back Gabriel Magalhaes for the foreseeable future, in what will be a challenge for Mikel Arteta’s side ahead of games against Spurs, Bayern Munich and Chelsea.

Tottenham have been up and down under Thomas Frank but their best results have so far come on the road and Spurs will relish the opportunity to dent Arsenal’s title bid. This will also be the first meeting of the sides since Arsenal trumped Spurs in their pursuit for Eberechi Eze, who could play a role today.

Can Arsenal extend their advantage at the top of the Premier League or will Tottenham strike a blow in the title race? Follow updates from the Emirates below: