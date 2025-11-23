Why was Eberechi Eze’s first goal against Tottenham allowed to stand?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Eberechi Eze’s goal against Tottenham in the north London derby has reignited the debate around the offside rule in the Premier League.

The Arsenal forward found space inside the Tottenham box to slam the Gunners into a deserved two-goal lead before half-time at the Emirates.

But Spurs goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario appealed that he could not see the ball because there were offside Arsenal players blocking his view.

Martin Zubimendi and Leandro Trossard were stood offside as Eze shot through the bodies ( Arsenal FC via Getty Images )

VAR checked the incident, and a statement from the Premier League Match Centre said: “The referee’s call of goal was checked and confirmed by VAR – with it deemed that there were no Arsenal players in the line of vision of the goalkeeper, and they made no movement to impact an opponent while in an offside position.”

Eze’s goal comes just a few weeks after Virgil van Dijk’s equaliser against Manchester City was disallowed because Andy Robertson was ruled to have made an “obvious action directly in front of the goalkeeper” while being in an offside position.

Replays showed that Martin Zubimendi and Trossard were both blocking Vicario’s view of Eze’s shot while standing in an offside position, although they were also stood behind Tottenham defenders Micky van de Ven and Kevin Danso.

On Sky Sports, former Tottenham striker Les Ferdinand was critical of Tottenham’s defensive approach to the derby but said he couldn’t understand why the Eze goal was not disallowed.

Arsenal are FLYING!



Eze doubles their advantage on derby day! 🔴 pic.twitter.com/YbS8SSQ9Yd — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) November 23, 2025

“I will say, I don't understand how this [Arsenal players] doesn't affect the goalkeepers sight [on the second goal],” Ferdinand said. “I'm not sure how that's not been looked at."

Eze went on to score his second goal immediately after half-time, putting Arsenal 3-0 up and heading towards a six-point lead in the Premier League.