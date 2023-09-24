Arsenal vs Tottenham LIVE: Premier League team news and line-ups ahead of north London derby
Arsenal and Spurs head into the first derby of the season unbeaten in the Premier League in a seismic clash in north London
Arsenal and Tottenham put their unbeaten Premier League records on the line as the two in-form rivals meet in the north London derby at the Emirates.
Mikel Arteta’s Gunners and Ange Postecoglou’s Spurs have both mode fast starts to the season, and sit just off the top with four wins and a draw out of their first five matches.
Postecoglou has made an impressive impact at Tottenham and has lifted the mood around the club ahead of his first taste of the derby.
But new-look Tottenham face their biggest test of the season yet against a dangerous Arsenal attack, which thrashed PSV in their Champions League return in midweek.
Arsenal vs Tottenham: Arteta on 'special rivalry'
Mikel Arteta on what makes Arsenal vs Tottenham a “special rivalry”.
“It’s a rivalry in the city and I really like the derby, there’s something between the two communities and it’s really intense.
“It builds something even bigger with your supporters. I think it’s a game always in fixtures where you look straight away to see when you play that game because it’s special and there’s something emotionally attached to it so it will be a big lift if we manage to win it.
“No (better feeling than beating Tottenham) because you know what the game means to people and having the possibility in your job to make someone happy is a huge fulfilment and a responsibility we feel.
“You walk down the street and there’s a feeling (among fans) because of the history, the rivalry and that’s the beautiful thing when it’s taken in the right way during sport and we are so privileged to be involved in this sort of game.
“The atmosphere will be different. It will be more electric, there will be more energy in the ground and the pitch so we have to deal with that in the right way and take advantage of that.”
Tottenham once again have hope – but Ange Postecoglou must learn from Arsenal lesson
It had taken Tottenham more than 70 days to appoint a new manager but a candidate who emerged from far down the shortlist made a flying start. He was manager of the month for August. September brought a north London derby. It went terribly and he was sacked on the first day of Novembr.
For Nuno Espirito Santo read Ange Postecoglou? Obviously not; the similarities are superficial and, unlike in 2021, there are plenty of reasons to believe a haphazard process has produced the right man.
But the fixture list does feel familiar: for the third year in a row, Tottenham visit their neighbours at this early stage of the season. It was their seventh league game last season and Antonio Conte’s previously unbeaten side lost 3-1. It was their sixth in 2021 and, after three straight wins had earned Nuno the August prize, another 3-1 reverse was a third successive defeat.
Nuno’s felt the more damning defeat, partly because Spurs were 3-0 down after 34 minutes and partly because his midfield was a mess. And yet it proved the less damaging setback; if it helped foster the impression that the Portuguese was miscast as a Tottenham manager, his departure facilitated a surge to fourth place, at Arsenal’s expense.
Two years on, Arsenal are a barometer of Postecoglou’s progress, the rivals who look like role models.
Arsenal vs Tottenham preview, by Richard Jolly
Tottenham once again have hope – but Ange Postecoglou must learn from Arsenal lesson
Spurs face Arsenal in the biggest game so far for the new manager after a fine start to the Premier League season
Arsenal vs Tottenham: Best betting tips
While Arsenal having 13 points after five games won’t have surprised many people, few would have put Tottenham down as having the same total at this early stage of the season.
Home advantage usually counts for a lot in the north London derby though, which is why the latest Premier League odds make Arsenal the favourites in this clash.
The Gunners have won five and drawn one of the last six Premier League meetings at the Emirates Stadium, with Spurs’ sole success at their great rivals’ home in that period occurring in the League Cup.
With that in mind, we’ve made three predictions on the game which are outlined below along with the latest odds from football betting sites.
Arsenal vs Tottenham tips: Betting preview with predictions & best odds
The latest edition of the north London derby sees Arsenal and Tottenham level on points and looking to keep pace with Manchester City
Arsenal vs Tottenham: Early team news
Team news
Gabriel Martinelli remains a doubt for the north London derby having come off during Arsenal’s win over Everton last weekend before missing their midweek win against PSV Eindhoven. Elsewhere, Thomas Partey, Mohammed Elneny and Jurrien Timber remain long-term absentees.
Ivan Perisic is Spurs’ latest absentee and is likely out for the season having suffered an ACL injury this week. The Croatian joins Rodrigo Bentancur, Ryan Sessegnon and Bryan Gil on the treatment table. Giovani Lo Celso is closing in on a return after a thigh injury and could feature in some capacity this weekend.
Predicted line-ups
Arsenal XI: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Odegaard, Rice, Havertz; Saka, Jesus, Trossard.
Tottenham XI: Vicario; Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie; Sarr, Bissouma; Kulusevski, Maddison, Son; Richarlison.
When is Arsenal vs Tottenham?
The Premier League match kicks off at 2pm BST on Sunday 24 September at the Emirates Stadium.
Where can I watch it?
Arsenal vs Tottenham will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League with coverage starting at 1pm. The match can also be streamed on Sky Go for subscribers.
Good afternoon
Arsenal host Tottenham in an eagerly anticipated north London Derby featuring two of the Premier League’s most in-form sides.
Mikel Arteta’s side won both fixtures against their fierce rivals last year and have made an impressive start once again to this season, having won four of their first five league game and marking their return to the Champions League in midweek with a convincing 4-0 win over PSV Eindhoven.
Tottenham, however, have been revitalised under the tutelage of new manager Ange Postecoglou and are unbeaten this season in the Premier League after a superb last-ditch comeback victory over Sheffield United last weekend.
Follow all the build-up and latest team news in today’s live blog.
