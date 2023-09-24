✕ Close Arteta on north London derby: 'It's special. I really like it. I's intense'

Arsenal and Tottenham put their unbeaten Premier League records on the line as the two in-form rivals meet in the north London derby at the Emirates.

Mikel Arteta’s Gunners and Ange Postecoglou’s Spurs have both mode fast starts to the season, and sit just off the top with four wins and a draw out of their first five matches.

Postecoglou has made an impressive impact at Tottenham and has lifted the mood around the club ahead of his first taste of the derby.

But new-look Tottenham face their biggest test of the season yet against a dangerous Arsenal attack, which thrashed PSV in their Champions League return in midweek.

Follow live updates as Arsenal host Tottenham in the north London derby and get all the latest match odds here.