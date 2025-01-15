Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Arsenal face Tottenham Hotspur in a north London derby in the Premier League as the hosts look to keep up their chase on Liverpool at the top of the table.

The Gunners’ season is in danger of petering out after losses in the Carabao Cup and the FA Cup last week, and they need three points tonight to stay within touching distance of Arne Slot’s side.

Spurs travel to face their rivals amid some poor form in the league, and though the win over Liverpool in the Carabao Cup will have restored some confidence, their 11th-placed position in the table is indicative of a side who have struggled against the league’s best teams.

However, all form tends to go out the window in these derbies, so both sides will be hopeful of taking three points tonight.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match:

When is Arsenal vs Tottenham?

Arsenal vs Tottenham is due to kick off at 8pm GMT on Wednesday 15 January at the Emirates Stadium.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on TNT Sports 1, with coverage on the channel from 6.30pm GMT. Subscribers can stream via discovery+.

Team news

Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus has suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury with the Brazilian expected to be sidelined for a significant spell.

Mikel Arteta said in his press conference that that Jurrien Timber and Jorginho were both fine after experiencing cramp in the match against United.

Arteta also confirmed that Riccardo Calafiori’s injury is not long-term, though he will miss this match alongside Ethan Nwaneri, who is still a few weeks away from a return.

For Spurs, the only new injury concern after the win over Tamworth regards Timo Werner, who will miss this game with a hamstring issue. Cristian Romero, Micky van de Ven, Destiny Udogie and Wilson Odobert remain sidelined alongside Guigliemo Vicario, while Rodrigo Bentancur is expected back soon after his concussion.

Richarlison is in line to be included in the squad, and while Ben Davies is close to a return, it is not yet known if he’ll be available.

Predicted line-ups

Arsenal XI: Raya; Timber, Gabriel, Saliba, Lewis-Skelly; Odegaard, Jorginho, Rice; Trossard, Havertz, Martinelli.

Spurs XI: Kinsky; Porro, Dragusin, Gray, Spence; Bissouma, Sarr, Bergvall; Kulusevski, Solanke, Son.

Odds

Arsenal win 2/5

Draw 17/4

Tottenham win 6/1

The Independent vets betting sites for useability, security and responsible gambling tools. You can claim free bets here to use across a range of sports. Please read the terms.

Prediction

North London derbies have a reputation as being some of the most entertaining matches in the league, and these two usually serve up fireworks in some form, but this may be the match where fans are reminded about the gap between the two sides as Arsenal’s defensive quality shines through.

Arsenal 2-1 Tottenham.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.