Arsenal to make Liverpool’s Olivia Smith first £1m transfer in women’s football
The European champions are set to break the women’s world-record transfer with the first £1m signing
Arsenal have had a world-record bid accepted by Liverpool for forward Olivia Smith, which is set to make her the first £1m transfer in women’s football.
As first reported by the Guardian, the Gunners have beat competition from several clubs - including Women’s Super League champions Chelsea - to sign the 20-year-old Canada international.
Smith became Liverpool’s record signing when she joined from Sporting Lisbon for just over £200,000 last year and she scored seven goals for the Reds in her debut WSL campaign.
Arsenal have moved aggressively in the transfer market after winning the Women’s Champions League in May and the club want to compete with Chelsea on the domestic front.
Arsenal’s signing of Smith will eclipse the previous world record transfer in the women’s game set by Chelsea in January when they signed US international Naomi Girma for £900,000.
Arsenal have signed Chloe Kelly permanently after a successful loan spell from Manchester City while they have also brought in Liverpool captain Taylor Hinds to add competition to the squad.
Both players began their careers at Arsenal and returned to the club as free agents.
