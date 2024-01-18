Arsenal transfer news: Ivan Toney, Karim Benzema, Xavi Simons and more

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Arsenal could be among the most fascinating clubs as the January transfer window continues with Mikel Arteta’s side hunting for a couple of key additions.

Recent results have seen them slide away from the top of the table, but with no club surging clear, the London club remain in the hunt for the title.

A consistent goalscorer is perhaps the individual they will most prominently pursue, with Gabriel Jesus short of consistency and Eddie Nketiah yet to establish himself as a regular starter.

Here are some of the latest Arsenal transfer rumours.

Ivan Toney

A long-time target for the club, Toney is set to make his return to action for Brentford having served his eight-month betting ban. The striker averages a goal every other game in the Premier League and has expressed a desire to test himself at a “top club”.

Brentford, though, are unlikely to want the centre forward to leave without a sizeable transfer fee. The Independent’s Miguel Delaney reports that a price tag of £100m has been set for Toney.

Karim Benzema

Karim Benzema could move away from Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad (AFP via Getty Images)

Veteran French striker Benzema might be a possible option as an alternative. The 36-year-old is being offered to some top European clubs having joined Saudi Arabian side Al-Ittihad last summer, with the ex-Real Madrid man also linked with Chelsea.

Xavi Simons

Arsenal are said to be leading the chase for PSG’s talented Dutch starlet Xavi Simons, who has been on loan at RB Leipzig this season. German outlet BILD suggest that the 20-year-old is also a Bayern Munich target, while Simons has previously been strongly connected with Manchester United.

Bruno Guimaraes

A new midfielder may also be on Mikel Arteta’s wishlist as he bids to continue to construct a potential title-winning team. Newcastle are unlikely to part with Bruno Guimaraes but there have been widespread reports of long-standing interest in the Brazilian.

Cedric Soares

(Getty Images)

In terms of outgoings, full-back Soares looks set for Besiktas, while Mohamed Elneny could also be allowed to leave Arsenal. The club, meanwhile, are expected to confirm a permanent deal for David Raya has been completed soon - Raya arrived on an initial loan from Brentford but has become Arteta’s first choice in goal ahead of Aaron Ramsdale.