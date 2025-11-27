Arsenal hit by Leandro Trossard injury blow ahead of crucial derby against Chelsea

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Leandro Trossard is a doubt for Arsenal’s crunch London derby at Chelsea on Sunday after limping out of the Gunners’ Champions League win over Bayern Munich.

Trossard walked off shortly before half-time with some discomfort in his left leg after receiving treatment from a member of Arsenal’s medical staff.

He shared some words with manager Mikel Arteta before walking down the tunnel, and the manager later explained: “With Leo, we don’t know [the extent of his injury]. He said he felt something. We didn’t want to take any risk, obviously.”

The news is a blow for Arteta, who has steered Arsenal to the top of both the Premier League and Champions League standings this season despite a spate of injuries.

Noni Madueke returned to action as Trossard’s replacement against Bayern, and scored Arsenal’s second goal. Gabriel Martinelli also returned from injury in the second half, scoring the third in the 3-1 win.

Leandro Trossard leaves the field with an injury ( Getty Images )

The captain Martin Odegaard was another who came back from the sidelines late in the game, but Viktor Gyokeres, Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus remain out, as does centre-back Gabriel Magalhaes.

Now Trossard joins them on the treatment table. The Belgian has five goals and give assists in all competitions this season, making him Arsenal’s most productive attacking player, and has established himself a key part of the starting XI.

Arteta will speak again on Friday ahead of the visit to Stamford Bridge to face a Chelsea side who are second in the table, seven points behind the Gunners, and the manager is expected to give a further update on the condition of Trossard and the rest of Arsenal’s injured contingent.

Madueke meanwhile hailed a “perfect night” after turning in a cross from fellow substitute Riccardo Calafiori.

“I had a long injury, it was difficult, but today I made up for it. It’s amazing,” Madueke told Arsenal’s website. “It was a Champions League night, so it was perfect to get my first goal for the club and for the win on top. It’s a perfect night.”