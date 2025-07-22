Arsenal plan to fly Viktor Gyokeres to Singapore for medical ahead of £63.8m move

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Arsenal plan to fly Viktor Gyokeres to Singapore for a medical ahead of his blockbuster move from Sporting CP.

Sources tell The Independent that plans are in place for the Swedish striker to finalise his move on the Gunners’ pre-season tour.

Mikel Arteta’s side face AC Milan on Wednesday, which will come too soon for Gyokeres to feature, with the next friendly on Sunday against Newcastle.

Arsenal appear close to finalising details in a protracted transfer saga for Gyokeres, a player who could bring a more ruthless streak to their attack, and the final fee could eventually rise to £63.8m (€73.5m).

Gyokeres could be one of two new additions for Arsenal, with centre-back Cristhian Mosquera set to join.

The Spanish defender has already completed his medical and is another piece to boost Arteta in his quest to finally land that Premier League title after going so close in recent years.

The pair will not be able to feature in the friendly with AC Milan on Wednesday, but they could make their debuts against Newcastle on Sunday.

When asked about the progress on a move for Gyokeres, Arteta replied on Monday: "I cannot comment on any player who is not part of our group yet. When we have something concrete to offer in any case to any player we will do that.

"There's still a long time in the window and we are seeking still, in terms of numbers, we are short and we have to improve the depth and quality of the squad.

Viktor Gyokeres has expressed his desire to join Arsenal ( AFP/Getty )

"We are constantly looking in the market. Until that happens, focus on the players we have and focus on them and I'm very pleased with what I have seen in the last 10-15 days."

Arsenal settled on Gyokeres after initially doing work on the potential signing of Benjamin Sesko from RB Leipzig, but there was always a reluctance to meet the German club’s valuation.