Arsenal plan to fly Viktor Gyokeres to Singapore for medical ahead of £63.8m move
The Gunners hope to to finalise details in the Swedish striker’s move from Sporting CP on the Asian pre-season tour
Arsenal plan to fly Viktor Gyokeres to Singapore for a medical ahead of his blockbuster move from Sporting CP.
Sources tell The Independent that plans are in place for the Swedish striker to finalise his move on the Gunners’ pre-season tour.
Mikel Arteta’s side face AC Milan on Wednesday, which will come too soon for Gyokeres to feature, with the next friendly on Sunday against Newcastle.
Arsenal appear close to finalising details in a protracted transfer saga for Gyokeres, a player who could bring a more ruthless streak to their attack, and the final fee could eventually rise to £63.8m (€73.5m).
Gyokeres could be one of two new additions for Arsenal, with centre-back Cristhian Mosquera set to join.
The Spanish defender has already completed his medical and is another piece to boost Arteta in his quest to finally land that Premier League title after going so close in recent years.
The pair will not be able to feature in the friendly with AC Milan on Wednesday, but they could make their debuts against Newcastle on Sunday.
When asked about the progress on a move for Gyokeres, Arteta replied on Monday: "I cannot comment on any player who is not part of our group yet. When we have something concrete to offer in any case to any player we will do that.
"There's still a long time in the window and we are seeking still, in terms of numbers, we are short and we have to improve the depth and quality of the squad.
"We are constantly looking in the market. Until that happens, focus on the players we have and focus on them and I'm very pleased with what I have seen in the last 10-15 days."
Arsenal settled on Gyokeres after initially doing work on the potential signing of Benjamin Sesko from RB Leipzig, but there was always a reluctance to meet the German club’s valuation.
