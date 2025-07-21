Mikel Arteta offers cryptic update on Arsenal’s pursuit of Viktor Gyokeres

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Mikel Arteta has offered a cryptic update on Arsenal’s pursuit of Viktor Gyokeres as the club get into the swing of pre-season.

The Gunners continue to be linked with a move for the Sporting Lisbon striker who scored 54 goals in all competitions last season.

Arteta's side suffered last season from a lack of options in attack with injuries to Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz meaning midfielder Mikel Merino was pressed into service as emergency for part of the campaign.

On the club's hopes of signing Sweden international Gyokeres, Arteta said: "I cannot comment on any player who is not part of our group yet. When we have something concrete to offer in any case to any player we will do that.

"There's still a long time in the window and we are seeking still, in terms of numbers, we are short and we have to improve the depth and quality of the squad.

"We are constantly looking in the market. Until that happens, focus on the players we have and focus on them and I'm very pleased with what I have seen in the last 10-15 days."

Arsenal are in the Far East for three fixtures against AC Milan, Newcastle and Tottenham over the coming 10 days ahead of the new Premier League season which begins on August 15.

They have made four summer signings so far as they look to end a run of three consecutive runners-up finishes and end a 22-year wait for the title with 26-year-old midfielder Martin Zubimendi the star buy so far at £55m.

England international Noni Madueke and goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga have joined from Chelsea whilst Christian Norgaard has arrived from Brentford.

Additional reporting from PA.