Is Arsenal vs Villarreal on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch pre-season friendly

Arsenal face Villarreal in a friendly at the Emirates this evening, with Mikel Arteta’s side continuing pre-season preparations ahead of their opening Premier League match against Manchester United.

The Gunners have returned from a tour of Asia that produced mixed results including a win over Newcastle and a loss against Spurs, but fans have been encouraged by a series of signings that includes striker Viktor Gyokeres, midfielder Martin Zubimendi and former Chelsea winger Noni Madueke.

So, as Arsenal return to the Emirates for two friendlies ahead of the start of 2025/26, expectations are high after improving a side that has finished second in the league in three consecutive seasons.

And with just two matches left ahead of their Premier League opener, Arteta will be putting the finishing touches to his starting eleven ahead of a potentially difficult opening day at Old Trafford on 17 August.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match:

When is Arsenal vs Villarreal?

The match will take place on Wednesday, 6 August at the Emirates Stadium in London, with kick-off set for 6pm BST.

How can I watch it?

The match will not be shown on TV in the UK, but it will be shown live on Arsenal.com and the official app, and can be streamed for just £4.99.

Team news

New signing Viktor Gyokeres could make his first start for Arsenal after featuring for 20 minutes last time out, while Cristhian Mosquera and Martin Zubimendi will also be hoping for more game time after coming off the bench. Noni Madueke could also make his home debut.

In addition, the trio of Jurrien Timber, Gabriel Magalhaes and Kepa Arrizabalaga are available after a spell on the sidelines.

Leandro Trossard and Riccardo Calafiori will be assessed after picking up knocks in the loss to Spurs.

Arsenal’s preseason fixtures and results

All kick-off times BST

July 23: Arsenal 1-0 AC Milan - Singapore National Stadium, Singapore, 12:30pm

July 27: Arsenal 3-2 Newcastle United - Singapore National Stadium, Singapore, 12:30pm

July 31: Arsenal 0-1 Tottenham Hotspur - Kai Tak Stadium, Hong Kong, 12:30pm

August 6: Villarreal - Emirates Stadium, London, 6pm

August 9: Athletic Bilbao - Emirates Stadium, London, 5pm