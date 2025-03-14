Arsenal vs Chelsea betting tips

Arsenal face Chelsea in a London derby at the Emirates on Sunday, with the Gunners clinging on to hopes of a miracle in the Premier League title race.

Last week’s 1-1 draw with Manchester United left Mikel Arteta’s side 15 points adrift of Liverpool at the top of the table, with the Gunners now needing a mini-miracle if they’re to win a first league title in over 20 years.

Arsenal are currently priced as high as 50/1 to win the league on football betting sites, and it may be the case that the Champions League is all there’s left to fight for in 2024/25.

But Arteta’s side are obliged to continue picking up wins as we approach the business end of the season, and on Sunday they face a major rival who are just six points behind them in the race for the Champions League spots.

Chelsea have improved since their winter form suffered a stutter with losses to Fulham and Ipswich, with Enzo Maresca’s side beating Southampton and Leicester across their last two league matches.

And the Blues find themselves in fourth despite recent losses to Brighton and Villa, with this weekend’s match a major chance to consolidate their bid for the top four.

But the odds are against the visitors on Sunday, with Premier League betting sites pricing them at 7/2 to get the win, while Arsenal are offered as low as 4/5.

The meeting between these two sides at Stamford Bridge ended 1-1 despite Arsenal spurning late chances to win it, and Mikel Arteta’s have had the better of recent meetings. In fact, you have to go back to August 2021 to find there last time Chelsea beat the Gunners.

Of those last six meetings, Chelsea have lost four, including both of those at the Emirates. Though the Blues have improved since the 5-0 loss in this fixture last season, betting sites are still heavily favouring Arsenal to earn a home win.

And even though the Gunners have stuttered at times in recent weeks, they still have the defensive capacity to shut teams out, although they are struggling to score goals.

This fixtures pits them against a Chelsea side with more firepower than the likes of Manchester United and West Ham, so the Blues should be able to unlock the back four over the course of the 90 minutes, especially if United’s chances last week are anything to go by.

Nevertheless, even with injuries the Gunners should have enough to score a couple of goals against Enzo Maresca’s side, who are capable of leaking goals at any time and have conceded 10 times in their last five matches against sides who aren’t in the bottom three.

To that end, a wager on Arsenal to win and both sides to score could offer value at 13/5.

Arsenal vs Chelsea prediction 1: Arsenal to win, both teams to score – 13/5 Betfred

Five of the last 10 matches between these two sides have either been draws or narrow wins settled by just a single goal.

Chelsea have won just one of those last 10 matches between these two old London rivals, but this is perhaps the best Chelsea side to face the Gunners since they last won in 2021.

However, the six-point gap between the two doesn’t accurately reflect the gap in quality between the two sides, and Arsenal’s added home advantage should see them through. Nevertheless, with both sides’ recent scoring struggles, it’s not expected to be a goal-fest, with betting sites offering 10/11 for over 2.5 goals.

If we’re searching for extra value across the game’s markets, yellow cards could be a decent place to start. Moises Caicedo didn't get booked last time out as the Blues eased to a win over Leicester, but he has picked up a caution in five of his last seven appearances - he’s offered at 15/8 to be booked in this one.

With these in mind, a small bet builder combining these two selections could provide value at 9/2 with Bet365.

Arsenal vs Chelsea prediction 2: Over 2.5 goals, Moises Caicedo to be booked - 9/2 Bet365

