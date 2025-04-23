Arsenal vs Crystal Palace tips:

Arsenal to win by two goals - 10/3 Bet365

Gabriel Martinelli to score at any time - 9/4 Bet365

Arsenal host Crystal Palace on Wednesday, looking to keep up the pressure on Liverpool at the top of the Premier League table.

Although the Reds only need one more win to secure their 20th title, the Gunners don’t want to hand it to them by slipping up, especially at home.

If Palace can win at the Emirates, then Liverpool would be crowned Champions without playing, but it will be a big shock if Oliver Glasner’s side can beat an Arsenal side who have lost just three of their last 36 home league matches.

Palace also go into the game having conceded five against Man City and Newcastle before drawing 0-0 at home to Bournemouth on Saturday.

Arsenal, on the other hand, are unbeaten in their last 11, with six wins and five draws in all competitions to keep them second in the league and through to the last four of the Champions League.

Playing this match early, due to Palace’s involvement in the FA Cup, is a huge bonus for Mikel Arteta’s side, who will have extra time to prepare for their semi-final first leg at home to Paris St-Germain.

Arsenal vs Crystal Palace prediction: Gunners to keep celebrations on ice

If this game was being played at the weekend, then Palace might have half a chance with Arsenal having more than one eye on their match with PSG. But as it is, I can only see one winner on Wednesday, especially as Palace will also be distracted by their FA Cup semi-final.

They face Aston Villa at Wembley on Saturday, and although they can still qualify for Europe in the league, silverware and a route into Europe is surely their priority?

Arsenal have won their last five Premier League games against Crystal Palace, netting exactly five goals in both of the last two.

They have also won both of their last two home games with an aggregate score of 9-1. This is after Palace were unbeaten in four away league games against Arsenal between 2019 and 2021, winning one and drawing three.

You have to go back to April 2019 for Palace’s last win at Arsenal when Christian Benteke, Wilfried Zaha and James McArthur were all on target in a 3-2 win for Roy Hodgson’s side.

Football betting sites are offering just 5/12 on an Arsenal win but you can get 8/1 on Palace to take the three points or 15/4 on a draw.

Arsenal vs Crystal Palace prediction 1: Arsenal to win by two goals - 10/3 Bet365

Arsenal vs Crystal Palace betting: Martinelli has previous against Palace

Arsenal’s Gabriel Martinelli has scored five goals in his last five league games against Crystal Palace, while his six goals against them in total is his most against any opponent.

The Brazilian has also scored two in his last two matches away at Real Madrid and Ipswich and betting sites are offering 6/1 on him scoring first, 13/2 on him scoring last or 9/4 on him scoring his 10th of the season at any time.

Arsenal vs Crystal Palace prediction 2: Gabriel Martinelli to score at any time - 9/4 Bet365

