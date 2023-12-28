Arsenal v West Ham LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more tonight
The festive schedule continues as Mikel Arteta’s side look to return to the top of the Premier League table
Arsenal resume their Premier League title challenge as the Gunners host West Ham tonight at the Emirates looking to move back to the top of the table.
Mikel Arteta’s side earned a 1-1 draw at Liverpool before Christmas but the Reds returned to top spot with their win against Burnley on Boxing Day.
Arsenal are unbeaten at the Emirates in the league this season - winning their last five in a row - but now welcome a West Ham side who knocked them out of the Carabao Cup earlier this season.
David Moyes’s side beat Manchester United 2-0 on their last outing and face a reunion with former captain Declan Rice following back-to-back Premier League victories.
Last time out
Before we get into tonight’s fixture, let’s take a look at how both sides got on in midweek. For Arsenal, it was a crunch fixture at the top of the table versus Liverpool. And while Mikel Arteta’s side weren’t able to get their first win at Anfield since 2012, a valuable point on the road was more than useful for the north London title challengers.
Liverpool and Arsenal’s breathless stalemate leaves one true winner in title race
Liverpool 1-1 Arsenal: Mohamed Salah cancelled out Gabriel Magalhaes’s opener, but Man City, newly-crowned as Club World Cup champions, will welcome this result in the title race
Arsenal vs West Ham - Predicted line-ups
We should be getting confirmed team news in about 45 minutes but here is a look at how we expect both teams to line up:
Arsenal predicted XI: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Jorginho, Rice, Odegaard; Saka, Jesus, Martinelli
West Ham predicted XI: Areola; Coufal, Mavropanos, Zouma, Johnson; Alvarez, Soucek, Ward-Prowse; Kudus, Bowen, Paqueta
Arsenal vs West Ham - early team news
Arsenal will be without the suspended Kai Havertz, who picked up his fifth Premier League booking of the season against Liverpool. Takehiro Tomiyasu, Fabio Vieira and Thomas Partey remain out.
Nayef Aguerd is a doubt for West Ham after missing the win against Manchester United while Michail Antonio remains out with a knee injury.
Arsenal vs West Ham - key info
When is Arsenal vs West Ham?
The match will kick off at 8:15pm BST on Thursday 28 December at the Emirates Stadium.
Where can I watch it?
This fixture will be shown live on Amazon Prime Video, streamable on all devices and smart TVs with a Prime subscription.
Good evening!
Hello and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the Premier League fixture between Arsenal and West Ham from the Emirates. The festive schedule continues thick and fast as Mikel Arteta’s side look to avenge a Carabao Cup defeat against West Ham earlier in the season and move back to the top of the table.
West Ham, meanwhile, picked up an impressive 2-0 home win against Manchester United before Christmas and will hope to claim another impressive scalp away at the Emirates - a place they haven’t won at since 2015.
Stay with us here for all the build-up, team news and match action to follow!
