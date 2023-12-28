Close Mikel Arteta on squad depth and plans for transfer window: 'We want to be stronger'

Arsenal resume their Premier League title challenge as the Gunners host West Ham tonight at the Emirates looking to move back to the top of the table.

Mikel Arteta’s side earned a 1-1 draw at Liverpool before Christmas but the Reds returned to top spot with their win against Burnley on Boxing Day.

Arsenal are unbeaten at the Emirates in the league this season - winning their last five in a row - but now welcome a West Ham side who knocked them out of the Carabao Cup earlier this season.

David Moyes’s side beat Manchester United 2-0 on their last outing and face a reunion with former captain Declan Rice following back-to-back Premier League victories.

