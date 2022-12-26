Arsenal vs West Ham LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more from final Boxing Day game
The Gunners look to extend their lead at the top of the table following the World Cup break
The Premier League’s Boxing Day action concludes with leaders Arsenal welcoming West Ham to the Emirates as both teams get their domestic campaigns back up and running. The big question is whether Mikel Arteta’s Gunners can maintain the form that put them five points clear of Manchester City at Christmas time.
Gabriel Jesus’ knee injury whilst playing for Brazil could prove costly for Arsenal and the striker isn’t expected to feature this evening although they are boosted by the returns of Oleksandr Zinchenko and Takehiro Tomiyasu.
West Ham have similar but worse problems as both of their main strikers, Michail Antonio and Gianluca Scamacca, are nursing injuries leaving David Moyes under-resourced at the front of the pitch which should play into Arsenal’s favour.
Victory would send Arsenal eight points clear at the top of the table whilst the Hammers could draw further away from the relegation zone by collecting three points of their own.
Follow all the action from the final Premier League outing on Boxing Day below, following the conclusion of Aston Villa vs Liverpool:
GOAL! Aston Villa 1-2 Liverpool (Watkins, 59’)⚽️
59 mins: Game on! The hosts have been the better team since the restart and now they’ve earned their rewards. After finding a bit of success on the left side of the pitch they change tactic and give the ball to Douglas Luiz.
He brings the ball through the inside right channel and lifts a cross over to the far post. Ollie Watkins keeps himself onside leaps above everyone else and nods the ball into the far corner!
Aston Villa 0-2 Liverpool
57 mins: Liverpool are living dangerously. Aston Villa work the ball expertly into the box from the left and cut the ball back to Leon Bailey.
He eyes up another first time shot but miscues his effort once more and bobbles the shot wide of the target.
Aston Villa 0-2 Liverpool
54 mins: Save! Lucas Digne brings the ball up the pitch and cuts in from the left wing before hooking a shot at goal and forcing Alisson into a diving stop to his left.
The Liverpool goalkeeper gets two hands to the ball and clings onto the effort.
Aston Villa 0-2 Liverpool
51 mins: Off the woodwork! Liverpool clear an Aston Villa free kick and dink the ball over to Mo Salah who sweeps up the pitch. Salah drives into the left side of the box and tries to pick out the far bottom corner but is denied by Robin Olsen’s outstretched leg.
The ball bounces into Douglas Luiz who can do nothing to control the ball but the midfielder gets lucky when hid deflection hits the near post and bounces out of play.
Aston Villa 0-2 Liverpool
48 mins: Watkins was only just offside after Trent Alexander-Arnold stepped up to push Liverpool’s defensive line high. It would have take Villa just 25 seconds to score had that one counted.
Chance! The home side are giving it a go. Lucas Digne is played out to the left wing and keeps the ball alive at the byline before cutting one inside to Emiliano Buendia.
Buendia shoots but drills his effort into the side netting.
Second half: Aston Villa 0-2 Liverpool
Liverpool get the game back underway and work it down the left wing.
Disallowed goal! Drama immediately after the restart as Villa nick the ball back and slide a through ball up to Ollie Watkins. He carries it into the box and guides his effort past Alisson’s outstretched arm nestling the ball into the bottom corner only for the offside flag to get raised.
HT Aston Villa 0-2 Liverpool
Still to come tonight: Arsenal host West Ham in the final Premier League game of Boxing Day this season. The Gunners are looking to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League.
The team news will be out in about half an hour or so before kick off for that one at 8pm.
HT Aston Villa 0-2 Liverpool
Liverpool have a comfortable lead at Villa Park thanks to Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk.
Jurgen Klopp happy Liverpool are within ‘punching distance’ of Premier League top four
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insists he is happy to be within “punching distance” of the top four as he looks to mount a bid for Champions League football in the second half of the season.
Inconsistent results meant the Reds headed into the World Cup break in sixth place, seven points behind fourth-placed Tottenham – albeit with a match in hand – and a huge 15 adrift of leaders Arsenal.
But a run of eight wins in 10 fixtures prior to the cessation of the Premier League suggested they had ironed out those rogue results and – although their return to action saw the defence of their Carabao Cup end at the hands of Manchester City – Klopp has his eyes on a renewed battle.
Half-time: Aston Villa 0-2 Liverpool
45+3 mins: There goes the whistle to bring the first half to a close. Liverpool have a two-goal cushion against an Aston Villa side giving it a decent go.
If the home side can score first after the break then it’s very much game on.
