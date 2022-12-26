✕ Close Arteta insists potential new Arsenal striker needs to be the right fit

The Premier League’s Boxing Day action concludes with leaders Arsenal welcoming West Ham to the Emirates as both teams get their domestic campaigns back up and running. The big question is whether Mikel Arteta’s Gunners can maintain the form that put them five points clear of Manchester City at Christmas time.

Gabriel Jesus’ knee injury whilst playing for Brazil could prove costly for Arsenal and the striker isn’t expected to feature this evening although they are boosted by the returns of Oleksandr Zinchenko and Takehiro Tomiyasu.

West Ham have similar but worse problems as both of their main strikers, Michail Antonio and Gianluca Scamacca, are nursing injuries leaving David Moyes under-resourced at the front of the pitch which should play into Arsenal’s favour.

Victory would send Arsenal eight points clear at the top of the table whilst the Hammers could draw further away from the relegation zone by collecting three points of their own.

Follow all the action from the final Premier League outing on Boxing Day below, following the conclusion of Aston Villa vs Liverpool: