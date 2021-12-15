A big game in the context of the race for European places takes place on Wednesday night, as Arsenal welcome West Ham United to north London.

Both sides have returned to winning ways of late after stuttering following the last international break, with the Gunners swatting aside Southampton at the weekend to put a run of three defeats in four behind them. It was far from all positive though as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was left out for disciplinary reasons, which will be the case again here.

West Ham, meanwhile, have gone three unbeaten following back-to-back defeats, meaning they still hold fourth place by a point over Manchester United.

Victory here for Mikel Arteta’s team though would see them leapfrog the Hammers.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match at the Emirates Stadium.

When is the match?

The game kicks off at 8pm GMT on Wednesday 15 December, 2021.

Where can I watch it?

The match will broadcast live on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate. Subscribers can stream the match via the BT Sport app and desktop website.

What is the team news?

Bernd Leno remains a doubt for the Gunners but the big issue for them is the club-enforced absence of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. The striker has been stripped of the club captaincy and will not be considered for selection for this game after a disciplinary breach.

West Ham continue to battle defensive absences, with Kurt Zouma, Ben Johnson, Angelo Ogbonna and Ryan Fredericks all sidelined for David Moyes. Aaron Cresswell should be ready to return at left-back, however.

Predicted line-ups

ARS - Ramsdale, Tomiyasu, White, Gabriel, Tierney, Saka, Partey, Sambi Lokonga, Smith Rowe, Odegaard, Lacazette

WHU - Fabianski, Coufal, Dawson, Diop, Cresswell, Rice, Soucek, Bowen, Fornals, Benrahma, Antonio

Odds

Arsenal 5/4

Draw 27/10

West Ham 12/5

Prediction

The Hammers to respond to the heat in the race for European spots and claim a well-deserved point. Arsenal 2-2 West Ham.