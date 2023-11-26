Arsenal vs West Ham United LIVE: Women's Super League latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow all the action from Meadow Park
Follow live coverage as Arsenal face West Ham United in the Women’s Super League today.
Last season it was Chelsea who again took the WSL title, just edging out Manchester United, while Arsenal and Manchester City are expected to be contenders in 2023/24 too.
Relegated Reading have been replaced by Bristol City after they won the Championship title by a single point last term, while the likes of Liverpool, Everton and West Ham will hope for continued progression this year too.
On the back of the Lionesses’ magnificent runs at Euro 2022 and the 2023 Women’s World Cup, the women’s game continues to go from strength to strength with increasing crowds and exciting new signings from overseas.
Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.
Offside, Arsenal Women. Victoria Pelova tries a through ball, but Alessia Russo is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Viviane Asseyi (West Ham United Women) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
Foul by Caitlin Foord (Arsenal Women).
Offside, Arsenal Women. Lotte Wubben-Moy tries a through ball, but Alessia Russo is caught offside.
Attempt blocked. Viviane Asseyi (West Ham United Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Hawa Cissoko.
Foul by Victoria Pelova (Arsenal Women).
Foul by Caitlin Foord (Arsenal Women).
Lisa Evans (West Ham United Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Viviane Asseyi.
Goal! Arsenal Women 2, West Ham United Women 0. Beth Mead (Arsenal Women) left footed shot from the right side of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Kyra Cooney-Cross.
