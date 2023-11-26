Jump to content

Liveupdated1701009243

Arsenal vs West Ham United LIVE: Women's Super League latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from Meadow Park

Luke Baker
Sunday 26 November 2023 13:00
Comments
(The FA via Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Arsenal face West Ham United in the Women’s Super League today.

Last season it was Chelsea who again took the WSL title, just edging out Manchester United, while Arsenal and Manchester City are expected to be contenders in 2023/24 too.

Relegated Reading have been replaced by Bristol City after they won the Championship title by a single point last term, while the likes of Liverpool, Everton and West Ham will hope for continued progression this year too.

On the back of the Lionesses’ magnificent runs at Euro 2022 and the 2023 Women’s World Cup, the women’s game continues to go from strength to strength with increasing crowds and exciting new signings from overseas.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1701009210

Arsenal vs West Ham United

Offside, Arsenal Women. Victoria Pelova tries a through ball, but Alessia Russo is caught offside.

26 November 2023 14:33
1701008959

Arsenal vs West Ham United

Attempt missed. Viviane Asseyi (West Ham United Women) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.

26 November 2023 14:29
1701008903

Arsenal vs West Ham United

Foul by Caitlin Foord (Arsenal Women).

26 November 2023 14:28
1701008824

Arsenal vs West Ham United

Offside, Arsenal Women. Lotte Wubben-Moy tries a through ball, but Alessia Russo is caught offside.

26 November 2023 14:27
1701008715

Arsenal vs West Ham United

Attempt blocked. Viviane Asseyi (West Ham United Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Hawa Cissoko.

26 November 2023 14:25
1701008668

Arsenal vs West Ham United

Foul by Victoria Pelova (Arsenal Women).

26 November 2023 14:24
1701008637

Arsenal vs West Ham United

Foul by Caitlin Foord (Arsenal Women).

26 November 2023 14:23
1701008636

Arsenal vs West Ham United

Lisa Evans (West Ham United Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

26 November 2023 14:23
1701008363

Arsenal vs West Ham United

Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Viviane Asseyi.

26 November 2023 14:19
1701008273

Arsenal vs West Ham United

Goal! Arsenal Women 2, West Ham United Women 0. Beth Mead (Arsenal Women) left footed shot from the right side of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Kyra Cooney-Cross.

26 November 2023 14:17

