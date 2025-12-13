Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Voices
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Liveupdated

Arsenal v Wolves live: Premier League leaders aim to heap more misery on rock-bottom Wolves

Fresh from a commanding 3-0 Champions League win over Club Brugge, Arsenal aim for another masterclass over struggling Wolves

Jamie Braidwood
at the Emirates Stadium
,Lawrence Ostlere
Saturday 13 December 2025 17:35 GMT
Comments
Miguel Delaney inside football Fifa tickets

Arsenal welcome Wolves to the Emirates tonight as they look to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League table.

The Gunners’ last top-flight result was a surprise last-gasp defeat to Aston Villa, narrowing their lead over Manchester City to just two points. But they bounced back in style with a composed 3-0 win over Club Brugge in the Champions League, maintaining their perfect record in Europe this season and cementing their place as table toppers.

In-form Aston Villa proved tough opposition but Mikel Arteta will feel more relaxed hosting rock-bottom Wolves, who have just two points from 15 games and were hammered 4-1 by hit-and-miss Manchester United last time out.

Follow all the goals and latest updates from the Emirates below as Premier League leaders Arsenal take on Wolves.

Recommended

Arsenal v Wolves

Two teams from opposite ends of the Premier League table collide as Arsenal host Wolves at the Emirates.

Noni Madueke and Gabriel Martinelli starred as the Gunners ran out 3-0 winners over Club Brugge in the week, but their last top-flight outing was a last-gasp defeat to Aston Villa courtesy of Emi Buendia’s stoppage-time winner.

But despite a leaky defence hit by injuries to star duo Gabriel and William Saliba, Arsenal are on firm ground at the Emirates, where they are unbeaten in the league this season - and they shouldn’t have much to fear against rock-bottom Wolves.

Rob Edwards’ side are in line for one of the Premier League’s most unwanted records; with just two points from 15 games they’re on course to finish with fewer than Derby’s infamous benchmark of 11, and endured yet more misery in a 4-1 hammering by Manchester United on Monday.

Lawrence Ostlere13 December 2025 17:35

Arsenal v Wolves

Hello and welcome along to live coverage of Arsenal’s Premier League encounter with Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Emirates this evening. Will the Gunners move five points clear at the top, or is a shock in store?

Lawrence Ostlere13 December 2025 16:24

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in