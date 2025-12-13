Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ben White is facing another spell on the sidelines after suffering a hamstring injury during the first half of Arsenal’s dramatic 2-1 win over Wolves at the Emirates Stadium.

White was starting his fourth successive game, having spent most of the season on the bench watching teammate Jurrien Timber shine in the right-back role. But White’s evening ended early as he limped out and he had to be replaced by Myles Lewis-Skelly.

After the game, manager Mikel Arteta revealed White had damaged a hamstring and called it “bad news”. White had clutched his left leg after sprinting back to chase down a Wolves counter-attack.

Arsenal consolidated top spot in the Premier League but needed a huge slice of luck in the shape of two own goals to secure a nervy win.

Arteta’s side were not at their ruthless best and thought they had blown their chance when Wolves equalised through Tolu Arokodare with normal time almost up, but Yerson Mosquera headed the ball into his own net under pressure from Gabriel Jesus to rescue victory for the hosts.

Arsenal took the lead with 20 minutes to go when a Bukayo Saka corner bounced off the underside of the crossbar and off the back of unfortunate Wolves keeper Sam Johnstone into the net.

It was a quick reboot for the North London side after seeing an 18-game unbeaten run broken last weekend at Aston Villa and leaves them on 36 points, five ahead of Manchester City and six ahead of Aston Villa, who both play on Sunday.

additional reporting by Reuters