Follow all the action as Arsenal host Wolves in what could be a pivotal fixture in the Premier League’s top-four race.

The two sides meet for the second time in the space of a fortnight after Arsenal battled to a 1-0 victory at Molineux. Gabriel Magalhaes gave the Gunners an early lead and, although Gabriel Martinelli was sent off in the second half, Arsenal held on valiantly to take all three points. That result left Mikel Arteta’s side in firm contention to snatch a Champions League spot, with Arsenal currently four points adrift of fourth-placed Manchester United but crucially boasting three games in hand. Martinelli will be available again after serving his suspension while Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe were both on the scoresheet in Arsenal’s 2-1 over Brentford last weekend.

Wolves have recovered well from that defeat to the Gunners, with hard-fought victories against Tottenham and Leicester City, ensuring they remain in the running for a European spot. Bruno Lage’s side are just two points further back of Arsenal, having played one more game, and the Portuguese head coach insisted his players would not take any grudges into this evening. “It’s not about revenge,” he said. “After the game, we shake hands, say congratulations to them because they won and we move on, that’s the mentality.”

