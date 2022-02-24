Arsenal vs Wolves LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more tonight
Follow all the action as Arsenal host Wolves in what could be a pivotal fixture in the Premier League’s top-four race.
The two sides meet for the second time in the space of a fortnight after Arsenal battled to a 1-0 victory at Molineux. Gabriel Magalhaes gave the Gunners an early lead and, although Gabriel Martinelli was sent off in the second half, Arsenal held on valiantly to take all three points. That result left Mikel Arteta’s side in firm contention to snatch a Champions League spot, with Arsenal currently four points adrift of fourth-placed Manchester United but crucially boasting three games in hand. Martinelli will be available again after serving his suspension while Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe were both on the scoresheet in Arsenal’s 2-1 over Brentford last weekend.
Wolves have recovered well from that defeat to the Gunners, with hard-fought victories against Tottenham and Leicester City, ensuring they remain in the running for a European spot. Bruno Lage’s side are just two points further back of Arsenal, having played one more game, and the Portuguese head coach insisted his players would not take any grudges into this evening. “It’s not about revenge,” he said. “After the game, we shake hands, say congratulations to them because they won and we move on, that’s the mentality.”
Follow all the latest updates from the Emirates Stadium below.
Arsenal vs Wolves: Team changes
Mikel Arteta makes just one change to the Arsenal team that lined up against Brentford last time out. Gabriel Martinelli returns after a suspension as Emile Smith Rowe drops out of the squad.
Bruno Lage also makes one change to his Wolves team. Leander Dendoncker starts on the bench with Hee Chan Hwang brought back into the starting XI.
Arsenal vs Wolves: Line-ups
Arsenal XI: Ramsdale, Cedric Soares, White, Gabriel, Tierney, Partey, Xhaka, Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli, Lacazette
Wolves XI: Sa, Kilman, Coady, Saiss, Semedo, Neves, Moutinho, Ait-Nouri, Hwang, Jimenez, Podence
Arsenal vs Wolves: Lage on what he learned from the previous Arsenal defeat
Wolves travel to the Emirates Stadium tonight to take on Arsenal but the reverse fixture took place just two weeks ago at Molineux where the Gunners left victorious after a 1-0 win.
Wolves manager, Bruno Lage, spoke about that game and what he learned from the defeat. He said:
Arsenal vs Wolves: Mikel Arteta on race for top four
In a pre-match press conference earlier in the week Mikel Arteta was asked how he thought the race for the Champions League spots would unfold this season as his Arsenal side look to chase down the current fourth placed team, Manchester United. Arteta said:
Arsenal and Wolves ready to steal the spotlight as Champions League becomes the reward and the reality
“Bruno Lage’s side haven’t yet taken too much focus in the wider Premier League picture, but perhaps they are about to.”
So wrote these pages one month ago, as Wolverhampton Wanderers prepared to embark on a run of fixtures which could see them marooned in mid-table, or propelled into the mix for a European spot.
Since then: 2-1 win, 2-0 win, 2-1 win – plus a 1-0 reversal into the mix. Low-scoring encounters, keeping with the theme of their season, but far more consistency than most sides in the top eight have managed across the same run.
Arsenal and Wolves ready to steal the spotlight in race for Champions League
The sides meet for the second time in 12 days with a chance to become front-runners in the top-four race on the line
Arsenal vs Wolves: Premier League standings
Tonight’s match between Arsenal and Wolves is a clash in the race of a Champions League spot. Arsenal (6th) are four points off fourth place and have three games in hand on West Ham (5th) and Manchester United (4th).
Wolves (7th) sit just behind the Gunners and trail them by two points. If the visitors are triumphant at the Emirates this evening they will move ahead of Arsenal and will still have a game in hand on the two teams immediately above them.
Arsenal vs Wolves: Recent results
Arsenal have lost just once in eight Premier League matches and that defeat came against Manchester City on the 1st January. Since the turn of the year the Gunners have been knocked out of the Carabao Cup by Liverpool and the FA Cup by Nottingham Forest, but they are unbeaten in three league games and have won their last two fixtures including a 1-0 victory over Wolves at Molineux a fortnight ago.
Wolves have won six of their last eight league games only dropping points in a 0-0 draw with Chelsea and a 1-0 defeat at home to Arsenal two weeks ago. Norwich City knocked them out of the FA Cup in the fourth round but Bruno Lage’s men are storming towards a European spot and sit one place behind tonight’s opponents in the table.
Arsenal vs Wolves: Injuries and absentees
Gabriel Martinelli is available for Arsenal again after missing the game against Brentford due to a red card in the reverse fixture against Wolves two weeks ago.
Takehiro Tomiyasu could return to the starting XI after recovering from injury to feature as a substitute against Brentford.
Will Boly and Yerson Mosquera have both returned to full training for Wolves and could play a part if they are up to match fitness.
Arsenal host Wolves in Premier League
Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage as Arsenal host Wolves in the Premier League this evening.
It is the second time these two sides have met in the space of a fortnight after Arsenal shook off concerns over their lack of firepower with a gruelling 1-0 win at Molineux.
Gabriel Magalhaes had given Arsenal an early ascendancy before Gabriel Martinelli was controversially sent off in the second half. However, despite spending the rest of the match under near-constant siege, the Gunners held on to all three points and put themselves in prime position to snatch a top-four spot.
Wolves have recovered admirably themselves since then, though, with victories over Tottenham and Leicester ensuring Bruno Lage’s side are far from out of the European race.
