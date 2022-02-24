Arsenal will host Wolves in the Premier League on Thursday in yet another crucial match for both clubs.

The Gunners will be keen not to replicate their failure to qualify for European football last season and they are currently sit in sixth. They are on the same points as fifth place West Ham are four points outside of Champions League qualification with three games in hand.

Wolves are on Arsenal’s tail though as they are seventh and just two points behind the London side with two games in hand.

Lage has spoken about daring to dream about European qualification, he said: “We are coming with solid performances, we are scoring goals, we are winning points and we need to continue this way because if we do we can do something special.

“That is to look at the end, for now it is one more game, three points and focus on the next game. When I say something special I mean the way we are going to play these 14 games. We did something special with the way we played in December, January and February. We are doing solid things.”

Who is likely to win this clash? Here’s all you need to know.

When is it?

The match will kick off at 7.45pm on Thursday, 24 February at the Emirates Stadium.

How can I watch?

Fans will be able to watch the fixture on Amazon Prime.

Team news

Martinelli returns for Arsenal after his match ban which means Arteta has a fully fit squad to choose from.

It’s a similar story for Wolves but Rayan Ait-Nouri may not be available due to the knock he picked up against Leicester. Yerson Mosquera and Willy Boly are back in full training in another boost for the club after Pedro Neto recovered from his injury.

Predicted line-ups

Arsenal: Ramsdale; Tomiyasu, White, Gabriel, Tierney; Xhaka, Partey; Saka, Odegaard, Smith Rowe; Lacazette

Wolves: Sa; Kilman, Coady, Saiss; Semedo, Neves, Dendoncker, Marcal; Trincao, Jimenez, Podence

Odds

Arsenal - 8/13

Draw - 27/10

Wolves - 9/2

Prediction

The match will be a battle between sixth and seventh with both clubs vying for a top four spot. This season is so close and while Arsenal have improved their form from their disastrous start, Wolves have been more consistent. It will be an interesting match but Wolves can overcome the Emirates threat. Arsenal 1-2 Wolves.