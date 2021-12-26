Arsenal vs Wolves postponed due to Covid-19 outbreak

Jamie Braidwood
Sunday 26 December 2021 19:40
Comments
(Independent)

Arsenal’s home fixture against Wolves has been postponed due to the combination of a number of Covid-19 cases and injuries in the visitors’ squad, the Premier League has confirmed.

Wolves also had their Boxing Day fixture against Watford postponed after Watford were unable to field a team.

Bruno Lage’s side made a request to the Premier League for their trip to Arsenal to be called off following a number of positive Covid-19 cases in their camp, combined with injuries, led to Wolves having an “insufficient number of players available to fulfil the fixture.”

A statement from the Premier League said: “Arsenal’s match against Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Emirates Stadium, due to be played at 12:30pm on Tuesday 28 December, has regrettably been postponed.

“The Premier League board accepted the postponement application as Wolverhampton Wanderers does not have the required number of players available for the match (13 outfield players and one goalkeeper) as a result of a number of Covid-19 cases and injuries at the club.”

