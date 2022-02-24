Wolves travel to the Emirates Stadium on Thursday to face Arsenal in the Premier League and it’s an interesting fixture in the European football race.

The clubs are sixth and seventh and are targeting qualification for next season. While it is a crucial match, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has said there’s a “long way to go” this campaign.

“We are a little bit closer because we won our game [vs Brentford] and it’s what we want to do. We’ve got to go Thursday again and win our game against Wolves,” he said.

“It’s going to be a really difficult match. We need to play better and better and better. That’s the aim. We want to win every game. As I said before that’s in the back of something. We know we cannot look too far.

“Things change very quickly, it’s very difficult to win match in this league. We go again and prepare the match against Wolves.”

So how can fans watch and what time is kick-off? Here’s all you need to know.

When is it?

The match will kick off at 7.45pm on Thursday, 24 February at the Emirates Stadium.

How can I watch?

Fans will be able to watch the fixture on Amazon Prime.

Team news

Martinelli returns for Arsenal after his match ban which means Arteta has a fully fit squad to choose from.

It’s a similar story for Wolves but Rayan Ait-Nouri may not be available due to the knock he picked up against Leicester. Yerson Mosquera and Willy Boly are back in full training in another boost for the club after Pedro Neto recovered from his injury.

Predicted line-ups

Arsenal: Ramsdale; Tomiyasu, White, Gabriel, Tierney; Xhaka, Partey; Saka, Odegaard, Smith Rowe; Lacazette

Wolves: Sa; Kilman, Coady, Saiss; Semedo, Neves, Dendoncker, Marcal; Trincao, Jimenez, Podence

Odds

Arsenal - 8/13

Draw - 27/10

Wolves - 9/2

Prediction

The match will be a battle between sixth and seventh with both clubs vying for a top four spot. This season is so close and while Arsenal have improved their form from their disastrous start, Wolves have been more consistent. It will be an interesting match but Wolves can overcome the Emirates threat. Arsenal 1-2 Wolves.