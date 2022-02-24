Arsenal vs Wolves prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out tonight?

Wolves will be hoping to leapfrog Arsenal in the Premier League on Thursday as the pair face off in a fixture.

Bruno Lage’s side have been impressive this season but the manager says the club need the results to translate into tangible success.

“We have done something special in December, January and February,” he said. “The carrot I want for my team now is to step forward to be the big team we want to be.

“We can’t relax. We have 40 points but we want to bring success to this club.”

Wolves are two points behind Arsenal and just six outside of the top four and so European football is in their sights.

But how likely are they to beat Arsenal? Here’s all you need to know.

When is it?

The match will kick off at 7.45pm on Thursday, 24 February at the Emirates Stadium.

How can I watch?

Fans will be able to watch the fixture on Amazon Prime.

Team news

Martinelli returns for Arsenal after his match ban which means Arteta has a fully fit squad to choose from.

It’s a similar story for Wolves but Rayan Ait-Nouri may not be available due to the knock he picked up against Leicester. Yerson Mosquera and Willy Boly are back in full training in another boost for the club after Pedro Neto recovered from his injury.

Predicted line-ups

Arsenal: Ramsdale; Tomiyasu, White, Gabriel, Tierney; Xhaka, Partey; Saka, Odegaard, Smith Rowe; Lacazette

Wolves: Sa; Kilman, Coady, Saiss; Semedo, Neves, Dendoncker, Marcal; Trincao, Jimenez, Podence

Odds

Arsenal - 8/13

Draw - 27/10

Wolves - 9/2

Prediction

The match will be a battle between sixth and seventh with both clubs vying for a top four spot. This season is so close and while Arsenal have improved their form from their disastrous start, Wolves have been more consistent. It will be an interesting match but Wolves can overcome the Emirates threat. Arsenal 1-2 Wolves.