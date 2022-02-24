Bruno Lage says Wolves’ continued good form gives his team “ambition to look up” ahead of their Premier League fixture against Arsenal on Thursday.

Lage has led the club to seventh place, just six points outside of the top four with two games in hand. He and the side are one of many trying to back a top four spot, including their opponents Arsenal.

The boss said: “What the team did in December and January gives us that ambition to look up, so that’s what I want, to have my team have character, my players have character, that we have good things to conquer in the last three months.

“It’s an important period for us and what I want is to be ready and to take every time the best decisions in every game.”

So how can fans watch and what time is kick-off? Here’s all you need to know.

When is it?

The match will kick off at 7.45pm on Thursday, 24 February at the Emirates Stadium.

How can I watch?

Fans will be able to watch the fixture on Amazon Prime.

Team news

Martinelli returns for Arsenal after his match ban which means Arteta has a fully fit squad to choose from.

It’s a similar story for Wolves but Rayan Ait-Nouri may not be available due to the knock he picked up against Leicester. Yerson Mosquera and Willy Boly are back in full training in another boost for the club after Pedro Neto recovered from his injury.

Predicted line-ups

Arsenal: Ramsdale; Tomiyasu, White, Gabriel, Tierney; Xhaka, Partey; Saka, Odegaard, Smith Rowe; Lacazette

Wolves: Sa; Kilman, Coady, Saiss; Semedo, Neves, Dendoncker, Marcal; Trincao, Jimenez, Podence

Odds

Arsenal - 8/13

Draw - 27/10

Wolves - 9/2

Prediction

The match will be a battle between sixth and seventh with both clubs vying for a top four spot. This season is so close and while Arsenal have improved their form from their disastrous start, Wolves have been more consistent. It will be an interesting match but Wolves can overcome the Emirates threat. Arsenal 1-2 Wolves.