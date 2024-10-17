Arsenal players felt they ‘need to step up’ following Jonas Eidevall exit

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The Independent is trusted by 27 million Americans from across the entire political spectrum every month. Unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock you out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. But quality journalism must still be paid for.



Help us keep bring these critical stories to light. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Arsenal’s first-team squad held a meeting to discuss their performances this season following Jonas Eidevall’s resignation, interim manager Renee Slegers revealed.

The Gunners returned to winning ways with a 4-1 victory over Valerenga in the Women’s Champions League on Wednesday night, a day after Eidevall stepped down.

The Swede resigned after Arsenal’s poor start to the season, which has seen the Gunners pick up just five points from their opening four games of the Women’s Super League campaign.

Arsenal were also thumped 5-2 by Bayern Munich in their Champions League opener but victory over Valerenga was a boost, with late goals from Mariona Caldentey and Alessia Russo wrapping up victory at the Emirates.

Emily Fox put Arsenal into the lead in the second minute, doubled by Caitlin Foord on the half-hour mark. Valerenga pulled one back before half time but Arsenal saw out just their second win of the season and Slegers was pleased with their response.

“I’m happy for them and, and credit to them because they also got together yesterday and felt that they need to step up and I think that’s what you see today on the pitch,” Slegers said, as reported by ESPN.

“So all credit to the team and obviously you don’t want this drastic thing to happen for them to get into this self-reflection moment. But I think it was good they did it and, and now it’s about maintaining that.”

Slegers will take charge of Arsenal’s fixture against West Ham on Sunday, in what is their last game before the international break - an opportune time for the club to appoint a permanent replacement.

Slegers was Eidevall’s assistant and reflected on a “hectic” couple of days after his resignation.

“It’s been a lot of emotions. I’ve always respected Jonas a lot and I’ve enjoyed working with him,” Slegers said.

“I think he has done a lot of good things for the club for three or four years. So I was sad and many others as well. So, it’s been about managing emotions and trying to stay to the task, what’s ahead of us and what do we need to do now to be able to perform tonight. It’s been a couple of hectic days.”