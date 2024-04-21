Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Aston Villa vs AFC Bournemouth LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more

Follow all the action from Villa Park

Luke Baker
Sunday 21 April 2024 14:00
Villa Park, home of Aston Villa Football Club
Villa Park, home of Aston Villa Football Club (Getty Images)

Aston Villa vs AFC Bournemouth

SUBS: Mark Travers, Alex Scott, James Hill, Antoine Semenyo, Enes Unal, Philip Billing, Max Aarons, Callan McKenna, Michael Dacosta Gonzalez.

21 April 2024 14:43
Aston Villa vs AFC Bournemouth

BOURNEMOUTH (4-2-3-1): Neto; Adam Smith, Illia Zabarnyi, Marcos Senesi, Lloyd Kelly; Lewis Cook, Ryan Christie; Dango Ouattara, Justin Kluivert, Milos Kerkez; Dominic Solanke.

21 April 2024 14:41
Aston Villa vs AFC Bournemouth

SUBS: Robin Olsen, Diego Carlos, Calum Chambers, Clement Lenglet, Jhon Duran, Kaine Kesler-Hayden, Tim Iroegbunam, Finley Munroe, Omari Kellyman.

21 April 2024 14:38
Aston Villa vs AFC Bournemouth

ASTON VILLA (4-4-2): Emi Martinez; Matty Cash, Ezri Konsa, Pau Torres, Lucas Digne; Leon Bailey, Youri Tielemans, John McGinn, Morgan Rogers; Moussa Diaby, Ollie Watkins.

21 April 2024 14:37
Aston Villa vs AFC Bournemouth

Watkins struck a late equaliser in December's reverse fixture, which finished in a 2-2 draw, but Bournemouth have still won four of their seven Premier League games against Aston Villa to date. Since mid-November, only England's top four have fared better than the mid-table Cherries, who have racked up 10 wins en route to tallying 36 points over that period. Andoni Iraola's side came close to doing the double over Manchester United last week, though they ultimately had to settle for a 2-2 home draw despite leading twice.

21 April 2024 14:33
Aston Villa vs AFC Bournemouth

Having edged through to the Europa Conference League semi-finals with a dramatic penalty-shootout win over Lille - eventually prevailing 4-3 on spot-kicks - Aston Villa now return to their pursuit of a place in the Premier League's final top four. That aim was aided by last week's defeat of title-chasing Arsenal, in which top scorer Ollie Watkins found the target once again. Though Unai Emery's men lead Tottenham in the race for Champions League qualification, they only escaped with a point from their last encounter with Bournemouth and can take nothing for granted today.

21 April 2024 14:32
Aston Villa vs AFC Bournemouth

Hello and welcome to live coverage of today's Premier League clash between Aston Villa and Bournemouth at Villa Park!

21 April 2024 14:30
Aston Villa vs AFC Bournemouth

Follow all the goals and latest action from the Premier League here with The Independent. Team news and line-ups coming up shortly…

21 April 2024 14:00

