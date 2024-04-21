Aston Villa vs AFC Bournemouth LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more
The 2023/24 Premier League season is under way and you can follow every game and every goal right here with The Independent.
This year sees Manchester City try to defend their crown and claim a historic fourth title in succession. Pep Guardiola’s all-conquering City, who also won the Champions League and FA Cup last season, will have to see off Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United, Liverpool and the rest to claim an unprecedented sixth league title in seven years.
Meanwhile Luton Town are making their first appearance in the Premier League, having risen from non-league in an incredible decade of progress. They followed Championship winners Burnley and second-placed Sheffield United in earning promotion to the top flight.
SUBS: Mark Travers, Alex Scott, James Hill, Antoine Semenyo, Enes Unal, Philip Billing, Max Aarons, Callan McKenna, Michael Dacosta Gonzalez.
BOURNEMOUTH (4-2-3-1): Neto; Adam Smith, Illia Zabarnyi, Marcos Senesi, Lloyd Kelly; Lewis Cook, Ryan Christie; Dango Ouattara, Justin Kluivert, Milos Kerkez; Dominic Solanke.
SUBS: Robin Olsen, Diego Carlos, Calum Chambers, Clement Lenglet, Jhon Duran, Kaine Kesler-Hayden, Tim Iroegbunam, Finley Munroe, Omari Kellyman.
ASTON VILLA (4-4-2): Emi Martinez; Matty Cash, Ezri Konsa, Pau Torres, Lucas Digne; Leon Bailey, Youri Tielemans, John McGinn, Morgan Rogers; Moussa Diaby, Ollie Watkins.
Watkins struck a late equaliser in December's reverse fixture, which finished in a 2-2 draw, but Bournemouth have still won four of their seven Premier League games against Aston Villa to date. Since mid-November, only England's top four have fared better than the mid-table Cherries, who have racked up 10 wins en route to tallying 36 points over that period. Andoni Iraola's side came close to doing the double over Manchester United last week, though they ultimately had to settle for a 2-2 home draw despite leading twice.
Having edged through to the Europa Conference League semi-finals with a dramatic penalty-shootout win over Lille - eventually prevailing 4-3 on spot-kicks - Aston Villa now return to their pursuit of a place in the Premier League's final top four. That aim was aided by last week's defeat of title-chasing Arsenal, in which top scorer Ollie Watkins found the target once again. Though Unai Emery's men lead Tottenham in the race for Champions League qualification, they only escaped with a point from their last encounter with Bournemouth and can take nothing for granted today.
Hello and welcome to live coverage of today's Premier League clash between Aston Villa and Bournemouth at Villa Park!
