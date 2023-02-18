Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Arsenal will look to bounce back against Aston Villa in their Premier League match on Saturday.

Mikel Arteta's side lost 3-1 to Manchester City on Wednesday and it saw Pep Guardiola's team leapfrog them at the top of the table.

Despite the setback Arteta believes his team will still lift the league trophy this season. “I have more belief than I had before the game,” Arteta said. “With the performance and the level the team put in, we had the feeling we could beat them. Until the second goal we had them.

“But we gave them three goals and the game at the end. Certain errors at this level, you can't make. At the same time, the team put the level very high. The difference was in the boxes, they had three chances and they put them away. We had chances and we didn't put them away.”

Here’s everything you need to know as Arsenal look to return to winning ways.

When is it?

The match will kick-off at 12.30pm GMT on Saturday, 18 February at Villa Park.

How can I watch?

The game will be available for fans to watch on BT Sport 1. BT Sport customers can also stream the match live on the BT Sport website.

Team news

For hosts Aston Villa Diego Carlos remains out due to injury but Tyrone Mings should be back for selection.

Thomas Partey will undergo an assessment for Saturday’s match due to a muscle problem, while Emile Smith Rowe could be in the squad but Gabriel Jesus is yet to recover.

Predicted line-ups

Aston Villa: Martinez; Young, Konsa, Mings, Moreno; Kamara, Luiz, Ramsey; Buendia, Watkins, Bailey

Arsenal: Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Xhaka, Jorginho; Saka, Odegaard, Trossard; Nketiah

Odds

Aston Villa - 10/3

Draw - 13/5

Arsenal - 4/5

Prediction

Although Arsenal's form has dipped in the league of late, they will be coming back with a vengeance after their defeat to Manchester City. They should be in firing form which is bad news for Villa. Aston Villa 1-4 Arsenal