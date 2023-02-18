Aston Villa vs Arsenal LIVE: Premier League team news and line-ups as Martinelli benched for Trossard
Arsenal hope to regain top spot in the league when they travel to Aston Villa
Arsenal hope to bounce back from their defeat to Manchester City on Wednesday night when they take on Aston Villa in the early Premier League kick off this afternoon. Mikel Arteta‘s side lost 3-1 to City in a result that saw Pep Guardiola’s team leapfrog them at the top of the table.
The Gunners have not won in four matches across all competitions and have dropped eight points from their last three league games thanks to losses against City and Everton and a 1-1 draw with Brentford. Arteta’s men are stumbling in their title challenge but a victory today will set them back on the right track.
Arsenal are reuniting with former boss Unai Emery who will take charge of Aston Villa for this encounter. Emery managed the Gunners from 2018 to 2019 before he was sacked and joined Villarreal. Villa have developed under Emery and are a tough team to beat losing only four of the 12 league games since he took over. However two of those defeats came in their last two outings and they midlands side will be eager to avoid a three successive loss today.
Follow all the action as Aston Villa host Arsenal in the Premier League:
Can Arsenal find a way to win?
Arsenal are without a win in their last three top-flight games, having dropped points in just three of their opening 19 league fixtures this season.
Has their luck run out or can they get back to winning ways today?
Was Arsenal’s defeat to Man City the start of the end of the Premier League title race?
By the time Mikel Arteta returned to the Arsenal dressing room, the players were barely saying a thing. The mood was “down”. Arteta attempted to rouse them by saying they just needed to figure out why they lost in order to improve on it, and “move on”.
A problem is now how the season evolves from here, though. Such was the nature of Manchester City’s victory that it’s impossible not to think this is the start of the end. For the first time this season, though, that fear isn’t just because of the champions’ capacity to go on one of those runs.
It is whether Arsenal now go in the other direction. This 3-1 defeat to City made it one point from three in the Premier League, three defeats in the last four in all competitions and no victories at all in any of this.
Is this the start of the end of the Premier League title race?
Man City have the momentum after a 3-1 win at the Emirates, while Arsenal and Mikel Arteta have problems to solve to prove there is still fight in them
A dip in form
Aston Villa have suffered back-to-back Premier League losses for the first time since Steven Gerrard’s final two games in charge in October.
The seven goals they have conceded in those two matches is an many as in their previous seven fixtures combined. Can they stop the rot today?
Aston Villa vs Arsenal team changes
Unai Emery makes a whole heap of changes to the Aston Villa line-up that lost to Manchester City in their last outing. In defence Ezri Konsa is the only man to keep his place as Matty Cash, Tyrone Mings and Alex Moreno all return.
John McGinn and Philippe Coutinho also slot into midfield at the expense of Leon Bailey and Jacob Ramsey.
For Arsenal, Mikel Arteta makes just two changes. Ben White returns at right-back over Takehiro Tomiyasu whilst Leandro Trossard starts ahead of Gabriel Martinelli.
Aston Villa vs Arsenal line-ups
Aston Villa XI: Martinez, Cash, Konsa, Mings, Moreno, McGinn, Kamara, Douglas Luiz, Coutinho, Buendia, Watkins
Arsenal XI: Ramsdale, White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko, Jorginho, Xhaka, Saka, Odegaard, Trossard, Nketiah
Aston Villa vs Arsenal
Arsenal have only won more Premier League away games against West Ham than the 13 victories they have earned at Villa Park.
Will they be adding to that total today?
Aston Villa vs Arsenal
The venue for this afternoon’s match. Arsenal travel to Villa Park in the hopes of reclaiming top spot in the Premier League.
Aston Villa vs Arsenal
Arsenal are looking to complete successive league doubles over Aston Villa. Only one of the last 21 meetings between these sides in all competitions has ended in a draw.
Mikel Arteta claims neutrals want Arsenal to win Premier League title and have ‘sympathy’ for Gunners
Mikel Arteta believes more neutrals want to see Arsenal win the Premier League than their title rivals Manchester City.
The Gunners boss feels people have seen “the way Arsenal do things” as they aim to regain top spot having lost to City on Wednesday night.
They head into the weekend second on goal difference and are in action in Saturday’s lunchtime kick-off when they travel to face former manager Unai Emery’s Aston Villa.
City’s 3-1 win at the Emirates Stadium took them ahead of Arteta’s men for the first time since November 5 but they sit atop the table amid allegations of breaches of Premier League rules.
Arteta claims neutrals want Arsenal to win Premier League title
The Gunners boss feels people have seen “the way Arsenal do things”.
Aston Villa vs Arsenal prediction
There is a personal rivalry between Unai Emery and Arsenal after he was let go after just one season in charge. The Aston Villa boss will want to get a touch of revenge this afternoon and will have focused his players on this big game.
Although Villa are in a dip of form they’re confident in front of goal with Ollie Watkins leading the line and will cause trouble for Arsenal. The Gunners have some brilliant individual quality though and should be a handful for the home side.
Aston Villa 1-1 Arsenal.
