✕ Close 'We really had them' - Arteta laments mistakes in defeat to title rivals Man City

Arsenal hope to bounce back from their defeat to Manchester City on Wednesday night when they take on Aston Villa in the early Premier League kick off this afternoon. Mikel Arteta‘s side lost 3-1 to City in a result that saw Pep Guardiola’s team leapfrog them at the top of the table.

The Gunners have not won in four matches across all competitions and have dropped eight points from their last three league games thanks to losses against City and Everton and a 1-1 draw with Brentford. Arteta’s men are stumbling in their title challenge but a victory today will set them back on the right track.

Arsenal are reuniting with former boss Unai Emery who will take charge of Aston Villa for this encounter. Emery managed the Gunners from 2018 to 2019 before he was sacked and joined Villarreal. Villa have developed under Emery and are a tough team to beat losing only four of the 12 league games since he took over. However two of those defeats came in their last two outings and they midlands side will be eager to avoid a three successive loss today.

Follow all the action as Aston Villa host Arsenal in the Premier League: