Aston Villa host Arsenal in the Premier League this afternoon as both sides look to regain momentum after suffering defeats in their most recent games.

Villa were beaten 2-1 at West Ham on Sunday, the result marking the end of a three-match winning run for Steven Gerrard’s side, while Arsenal saw their own impressive streak halted by Liverpool, who were 2-0 victors at the Emirates on Wednesday.

Villa nevertheless remained in the top 10 despite their loss to the Hammers, while Arsenal stayed fourth and are still well positioned to secure Champions League football for next season.

Mikel Arteta’s team are just one point ahead of fifth-placed Manchester United but have two games in hand as the campaign slowly begins to wind down.

Here’s all you need to know about today’s early kick-off.

When is it?

The match will kick off at 12.30pm GMT at Villa Park.

How can I watch it?

The game will air live on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate. Subscribers can also watch the fixture live on the broadcaster’s website and app.

Arsenal's Takehiro Tomiyasu could miss out at Villa (PA)

What is the team news?

For Villa, left back Lucas Digne is a doubt after he exited the field early in his team’s loss to West Ham. Douglas Luiz and Calum Chambers, meanwhile, sustained facial injuries in that game, leaving their involvement here up in the air. Elsewhere, Marvelous Nakamba remains out for Gerrard.

Arsenal will likely be without the injured Takehiro Tomiyasu again, with the defender having been omitted from Japan’s squad for this month’s World Cup qualifiers.

Predicted line-ups

Villa: Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Mings, Young; McGinn, Sanson, Ramsey; Coutinho; Ings, Watkins.

Arsenal: Ramsdale; Cedric, White, Gabriel, Tierney; Xhaka, Partey; Saka, Odegaard, Smith Rowe; Lacazette.

Odds

Villa: 19/10

Draw: 5/2

Arsenal: 7/5

Via Betfair.

Prediction

Villa enter this fixture in mixed form, with three wins and two defeats in their last five games, including a loss to West Ham last time out. Arsenal, meanwhile, were on a decent winning run before their midweek defeat by Liverpool. The Gunners seem the likelier team to bounce back here, though.Villa 1-2 Arsenal.