Aston Villa vs Arsenal prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out today?
All you need to know about the top-flight game
Arsenal will look to regain momentum in their push for Champions League football as they travel to Villa Park in the Premier League today.
The Gunners were 2-0 losers at home to Liverpool on Wednesday, Mikel Arteta’s side seeing a crucial run of wins come to an end at the hands of their visitors. Aston Villa were also beaten last time out, suffering a 2-1 defeat at West Ham.
Both Arsenal and Villa are well positioned despite those losses, however, with Steven Gerrard’s side still in the top half of the table and the Gunners holding down fourth spot.
While they are only one point clear of fifth-placed Manchester United, Arsenal have two games in hand over the Red Devils.
Here’s all you need to know about today’s early kick-off.
When is it?
The match will kick off at 12.30pm GMT at Villa Park.
How can I watch it?
The game will air live on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate. Subscribers can also watch the fixture live on the broadcaster’s website and app.
What is the team news?
For Villa, left back Lucas Digne is a doubt after he exited the field early in his team’s loss to West Ham. Douglas Luiz and Calum Chambers, meanwhile, sustained facial injuries in that game, leaving their involvement here up in the air. Elsewhere, Marvelous Nakamba remains out for Gerrard.
Arsenal will likely be without the injured Takehiro Tomiyasu again, with the defender having been omitted from Japan’s squad for this month’s World Cup qualifiers.
Predicted line-ups
Villa: Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Mings, Young; McGinn, Sanson, Ramsey; Coutinho; Ings, Watkins.
Arsenal: Ramsdale; Cedric, White, Gabriel, Tierney; Xhaka, Partey; Saka, Odegaard, Smith Rowe; Lacazette.
Odds
Villa: 19/10
Draw: 5/2
Arsenal: 7/5
Via Betfair.
Prediction
Villa enter this fixture in mixed form, with three wins and two defeats in their last five games, including a loss to West Ham last time out. Arsenal, meanwhile, were on a decent winning run before their midweek defeat by Liverpool. The Gunners seem the likelier team to bounce back here, though.Villa 1-2 Arsenal.
