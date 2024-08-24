Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal travel to Birmingham to play Aston Villa on Saturday evening, looking to take an important three points in a difficult early Premier League fixture.

The Gunners kicked off the season by easing to a 2-0 home win over Wolves, with Bukayo Saka starring in attack and the defence further solidifying its already lofty reputation.

And though Arteta’s side are widely tipped to be in title contention this season, this match is perhaps one that they’ll be most wary of – Villa beat Arsenal home and away last season as the Gunners missed out on the title by just two points.

Unai Emery’s side started the season with a hard-fought away win against West Ham, and the Villans are a known quantity by now – they have the tools to hurt any side, and have hurt Arsenal in the past.

With a return to the Champions League on the horizon and a win to kick off the season, Villa fans are in a buoyant mood, so a confident Arsenal performance would certainly solidify the club’s title credentials for 2024/25.

Here’s everything you need to know about the game.

When is Aston Villa vs Arsenal?

Aston Villa vs Arsenal kicks off at 5.30pm BST on Saturday 24 August at Villa Park in Birmingham.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage starting at 5pm. Subscribers will also be able to watch on the Sky Go app and website.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

Team News

Tyrone Mings and Boubacar Kamara remain as long-term absentees for Villa, with Robin Olsen also a major doubt.

Jhon Duran will likely have to settle for a place on the bench despite his winner against West Ham, though Jacob Ramsey and Ian Maatsen will hope that their cameos have shown Unai Emery that they are deserving of a place in the starting line-up.

For Arsenal, Declan Rice limped off in the last minutes of the win over Wolves, though reports suggesting that the midfielder is fine – Arteta suggested it was cramp – and will be in line to start. Tomiyasu, Vieira and Tierney remain injured while Eddie Nketiah will likely sit out amid reports of a move to Nottingham Forest.

Bukayo Saka was also seen limping at times during the match, and was eventually replaced by Leandro Trossard after scoring, but he should be fine to start against Villa.

Jurrien Timber replaced Zinchenko at the weekend, and was lively in his cameo, and may have done enough to warrant a place in the starting eleven. Thomas Partey will be fighting Jorginho for a starting berth, with Rice and Odegaard guaranteed to start in midfield.

The front three will likely stay the same as it was against Wolves, with neither Jesus or Trossard doing enough during their cameos to suggest they should start.

Predicted lineups

Aston Villa XI: Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Torres, Digne; Onana, Tielemans; Bailey, Rogers, McGinn; Watkins.

Arsenal XI: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Odegaard, Partey, Rice; Saka, Havertz, Martinelli.

Odds

Aston Villa 13/5

Draw 21/10

Arsenal 8/11

The Independent vets betting sites for useability, security and responsible gambling tools. You can claim free bets here to use across a range of sports. Please read the terms.

Prediction

Villa will fancy themselves to get a result at home, especially considering the result the last time these two teams met, but the home side looked shakier than usual against West Ham and Arsenal will punish them if that is the case this weekend. Moreover, Arsenal’s defensive solidity looks to have continued from last season, so the Gunners should have enough to grab an important way win. Aston Villa 1-2 Arsenal.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.