Aston Villa v Bayern Munich LIVE: Champions League team news, line-ups and more tonight

Aston Villa host Bayern Munich at Villa Park on Wednesday evening in the second round of fixtures in the 2024/25 Champions League.

The match is another showdown thrown together by the competition’s new league phase format, and Villa come into it having retained much of their from from last season.

Unai Emery’s side are fifth in the Premier League on 13 points, just two behind leaders Liverpool, though they missed the chance to go top of the league last weekend as they drew 2-2 to Ipswich.

As 3-0 win away at BSC Young Boys was a solid start to the European campaign for Villa, but it was bettered by some distance by Bayern’s win in their opener, as the Bavarians beat Dinamo Zagreb 9-2.

And the German champions will provide perhaps the toughest test of the season so far to Unai Emery’s budding Villa side.

Follow all the latest build-up, team news and score updates below, as well as the reaction to the evening’s other Champions League matches: