Aston Villa v Bayern Munich LIVE: Champions League team news, line-ups and more tonight
Aston Villa host the German giants in the second round of the Champions League league phase on Wednesday evening
Your support helps us to tell the story
My recent work focusing on Latino voters in Arizona has shown me how crucial independent journalism is in giving voice to underrepresented communities.
Your support is what allows us to tell these stories, bringing attention to the issues that are often overlooked. Without your contributions, these voices might not be heard.
Every dollar you give helps us continue to shine a light on these critical issues in the run up to the election and beyond
Eric Garcia
Washington Bureau Chief
Aston Villa host Bayern Munich at Villa Park on Wednesday evening in the second round of fixtures in the 2024/25 Champions League.
The match is another showdown thrown together by the competition’s new league phase format, and Villa come into it having retained much of their from from last season.
Unai Emery’s side are fifth in the Premier League on 13 points, just two behind leaders Liverpool, though they missed the chance to go top of the league last weekend as they drew 2-2 to Ipswich.
As 3-0 win away at BSC Young Boys was a solid start to the European campaign for Villa, but it was bettered by some distance by Bayern’s win in their opener, as the Bavarians beat Dinamo Zagreb 9-2.
And the German champions will provide perhaps the toughest test of the season so far to Unai Emery’s budding Villa side.
Follow all the latest build-up, team news and score updates below, as well as the reaction to the evening’s other Champions League matches:
Is Aston Villa vs Bayern Munich on TV? Kick off time, channel and how to watch Champions League fixture
When is it?
Aston Villa vs Bayern Munich kicks off at 8pm BST on Wednesday, October 2 at Villa Park, Birmingham.
How can I watch it?
The match will be shown live on TNT Sports 1 with coverage starting at 7pm. Subscribers can also watch the match via the Discovery+ app and website.
Aston Villa vs Bayern Munich LIVE
Bayern Munich travel to Aston Villa in a bid to stay top of the new format Champions League table.
In their opening match, Bayern beat Dinamo Zagreb 9-2, with Harry Kane netting four times. The goal difference of seven put them firmly at the top of the table after the first round of fixtures, although there is a chance Aston Villa could upset the Bavarian club.
Villa also won their opening match, beating Young Boys 3-0 in Switzerland, but they suffered a slight upset at the weekend, being held to a 2-2 draw against recently-promoted Ipswich.
Aston Villa have not played Bayern Munich since the 1982 European Cup final, when the English club lifted the trophy, but this is their first season since then in Europe’s top-tier competition.
Aston Villa vs Bayern Munich LIVE
Good evening and welcome to TheIndependent’s live coverage of tonight’s Champions League match between Aston Villa and Bayern Munich at Villa Park.
The fixture list throws together a repeat of the 1982 European Cup final – which was won 1-0 by Villa – and the Premier League side face the German giants in just their second season in the competition since that famous night in Rotterdam.
History has been kinder to Bayern since the early 80s, and the German giants sit top of the Bundesliga this season after four wins in five games.
But though Villa drew to newly promoted Ipswich 2-2 last week, the Villans are capable of taking points off the Bavarians in tonight’s match.
We’ll have all the latest build-up, updates and reaction right here.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments