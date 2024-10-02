Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Bayern Munich travel to Aston Villa in a bid to stay top of the new format Champions League table.

In their opening match, Bayern beat Dinamo Zagreb 9-2, with Harry Kane netting four times. The goal difference of seven put them firmly at the top of the table after the first round of fixtures, although there is a chance Aston Villa could upset the Bavarian club.

Villa also won their opening match, beating Young Boys 3-0 in Switzerland, but they suffered a slight upset at the weekend, being held to a 2-2 draw against recently-promoted Ipswich,

Aston Villa have not played Bayern Munich since the 1982 European Cup final, when the English club lifted the trophy, but this is their first season since then in Europe’s top-tier competition.

Here’s everything you need to know about the match

When is it?

Aston Villa vs Bayern Munich kicks off at 8pm BST on Wednesday, October 2 at Villa Park, Birmingham.

How can I watch it?

The match will be shown live on TNT Sports 1 with coverage starting at 7pm. Subscribers can also watch the match via the Discovery+ app and website.

Team news

Harry Kane was substituted early during Bayern’s 1-1 draw on Saturday against Bayer Leverkusen, and was holding his ankle after a collision. However he is not expected to be out for long, and said after the match: “It was painful, but it’s not too bad. I expect that I’ll be able to play against Aston Villa.”

Leon Bailey started against Ipswich at Portman Road, his first league start since he had to come off against Leicester in late August and it remains to be seen whether he will be fit enough to play two matches in quick succession.

Predicted line-ups

Aston Villa XI: Martinez, Bogarde, Konsa, Torres, Digne, Tielemans, Onana, Bailey, Rogers, Ramsey, Watkins

Bayern Munich XI: Neuer, Laimer, Upamecano, Kim, Davies, Kimmich, Pavlovic, Olise, Musiala, Gnabry, Kane

Odds

Aston Villa 17/5

Draw 10/3

Bayern Munich 4/5

Prediction

The home supporters will try and will undoubtedly be vocal in their encouragement of the side, but they will not have enough to get anything out of the game against Bayern who are experienced in the Champions League. Aston Villa 1-3 Bayern Munich.