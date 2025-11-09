Aston Villa have opened the scoring in each of their last two Premier League home matches, going on to win both against Burnley and Manchester City. Under Emery, Villa have won 83% of league games at Villa Park when taking a 1-0 lead. Only Graham Taylor boasts a better record as Villa boss in the Premier League, with a 92% win rate when scoring first at home. If you're a Bournemouth fan, you certainly won’t want to see Villa take the lead this afternoon.