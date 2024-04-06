Aston Villa vs Brentford LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture
The 2023/24 Premier League season is under way and you can follow every game and every goal right here with The Independent.
This year sees Manchester City try to defend their crown and claim a historic fourth title in succession. Pep Guardiola’s all-conquering City, who also won the Champions League and FA Cup last season, will have to see off Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United, Liverpool and the rest to claim an unprecedented sixth league title in seven years.
Meanwhile Luton Town are making their first appearance in the Premier League, having risen from non-league in an incredible decade of progress. They followed Championship winners Burnley and second-placed Sheffield United in earning promotion to the top flight.
Brentford have lost 11 of their last 12 Premier League matches against sides starting the day inside the top five of the table, including all eight this season. Now would be a great time to end that trend, as perhaps one more win would essentially secure safety for the London club.
After Reguilon breaks into the box from the left, Bailey lunges in to stop him striking cleanly at goal, and after spending a moment or two down on the turf, Brentford's Spanish wing-back recovers.
Brentford kick off, and we are under way in Birmingham!
The players are out on the pitch at a very blustery Villa Park, and kick-off in this Premier League contest is now just moments away!
Brentford make three changes to the team that held Brighton in midweek, as star striker Toney is dropped to the bench. Mbeumo replaces the England international up front, while Damsgaard and Reguilon come in for Yarmoliuk and Lewis-Potter. Like their hosts, the Bees also have a long injury list, which features Rico Henry, Ben Mee, Aaron Hickey, Kevin Schade and Christian Norgaard.
Top scorer Watkins and first-choice goalkeeper Martinez are fit enough to start for Aston Villa today, after both missed out in Manchester. Captain McGinn returns from suspension, but the home side are still without the services of Tyrone Mings, Boubacar Kamara, Emiliano Buendia, Matty Cash and Jacob Ramsey. Unai Emery makes six changes in all, also bringing in Bailey, Tielemans and Pau Torres.
SUBS: Thomas Strakosha, Neal Maupay, Saman Ghoddos, Frank Onyeka, Ivan Toney, Keane Lewis-Potter, Shandon Baptiste, Yehor Yarmoliuk, Kim Ji-Soo.
BRENTFORD (3-5-2): Mark Flekken; Mathias Jorgensen, Kristoffer Ajer, Nathan Collins; Mads Roerslev, Mikkel Damsgaard, Vitaly Janelt, Mathias Jensen, Sergio Reguilon; Bryan Mbeumo, Yoane Wissa.
SUBS: Robin Olsen, Alex Moreno, Calum Chambers, Moussa Diaby, Nicolo Zaniolo, Jhon Duran, Kaine Kesler-Hayden, Tim Iroegbunam, Omari Kellyman.
ASTON VILLA (4-2-3-1): Emiliano Martinez; Ezri Konsa, Diego Carlos, Pau Torres, Lucas Digne; John McGinn, Douglas Luiz; Leon Bailey, Youri Tielemans, Morgan Rogers; Ollie Watkins.
