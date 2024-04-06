Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Liveupdated1712412365

Aston Villa vs Brentford LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from Villa Park

Luke Baker
Saturday 06 April 2024 14:00
Comments
Villa Park, home of Aston Villa Football Club
Villa Park, home of Aston Villa Football Club (Getty Images)

The 2023/24 Premier League season is under way and you can follow every game and every goal right here with The Independent.

This year sees Manchester City try to defend their crown and claim a historic fourth title in succession. Pep Guardiola’s all-conquering City, who also won the Champions League and FA Cup last season, will have to see off Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United, Liverpool and the rest to claim an unprecedented sixth league title in seven years.

Meanwhile Luton Town are making their first appearance in the Premier League, having risen from non-league in an incredible decade of progress. They followed Championship winners Burnley and second-placed Sheffield United in earning promotion to the top flight.

Follow the latest action from the Premier League below.

1712412351

Aston Villa vs Brentford

Brentford have lost 11 of their last 12 Premier League matches against sides starting the day inside the top five of the table, including all eight this season. Now would be a great time to end that trend, as perhaps one more win would essentially secure safety for the London club.

6 April 2024 15:05
1712412237

Aston Villa vs Brentford

After Reguilon breaks into the box from the left, Bailey lunges in to stop him striking cleanly at goal, and after spending a moment or two down on the turf, Brentford's Spanish wing-back recovers.

6 April 2024 15:03
1712412073

Aston Villa vs Brentford

Brentford kick off, and we are under way in Birmingham!

6 April 2024 15:01
1712411940

Aston Villa vs Brentford

The players are out on the pitch at a very blustery Villa Park, and kick-off in this Premier League contest is now just moments away!

6 April 2024 14:59
1712411674

Aston Villa vs Brentford

Brentford make three changes to the team that held Brighton in midweek, as star striker Toney is dropped to the bench. Mbeumo replaces the England international up front, while Damsgaard and Reguilon come in for Yarmoliuk and Lewis-Potter. Like their hosts, the Bees also have a long injury list, which features Rico Henry, Ben Mee, Aaron Hickey, Kevin Schade and Christian Norgaard.

6 April 2024 14:54
1712411451

Aston Villa vs Brentford

Top scorer Watkins and first-choice goalkeeper Martinez are fit enough to start for Aston Villa today, after both missed out in Manchester. Captain McGinn returns from suspension, but the home side are still without the services of Tyrone Mings, Boubacar Kamara, Emiliano Buendia, Matty Cash and Jacob Ramsey. Unai Emery makes six changes in all, also bringing in Bailey, Tielemans and Pau Torres.

6 April 2024 14:50
1712411282

Aston Villa vs Brentford

SUBS: Thomas Strakosha, Neal Maupay, Saman Ghoddos, Frank Onyeka, Ivan Toney, Keane Lewis-Potter, Shandon Baptiste, Yehor Yarmoliuk, Kim Ji-Soo.

6 April 2024 14:48
1712411163

Aston Villa vs Brentford

BRENTFORD (3-5-2): Mark Flekken; Mathias Jorgensen, Kristoffer Ajer, Nathan Collins; Mads Roerslev, Mikkel Damsgaard, Vitaly Janelt, Mathias Jensen, Sergio Reguilon; Bryan Mbeumo, Yoane Wissa.

6 April 2024 14:46
1712410851

Aston Villa vs Brentford

SUBS: Robin Olsen, Alex Moreno, Calum Chambers, Moussa Diaby, Nicolo Zaniolo, Jhon Duran, Kaine Kesler-Hayden, Tim Iroegbunam, Omari Kellyman.

6 April 2024 14:40
1712410741

Aston Villa vs Brentford

ASTON VILLA (4-2-3-1): Emiliano Martinez; Ezri Konsa, Diego Carlos, Pau Torres, Lucas Digne; John McGinn, Douglas Luiz; Leon Bailey, Youri Tielemans, Morgan Rogers; Ollie Watkins.

6 April 2024 14:39

