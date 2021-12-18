Aston Villa vs Burnley predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture today

Jamie Braidwood
Saturday 18 December 2021 09:30
Aston Villa could go seventh in the Premier League table if they continue their good form under Steven Gerrard with a win over Burnley this afternoon.

The club were just outside the relegation zone when Gerrard was appointed manager but the former Rangers boss has won four of his first six matches in charge.

Tuesday’s 2-0 win at Norwich moved them into the top half of the table and they will go above Tottenham with a win this afternoon, although they would have played four more matches.

Burnley remain in relegation trouble and have won just once in the Premier League this season. Sean Dyche’s side saw their home fixture against Watford postponed on Wednesday but drew with West Ham in their previous match.

Here’s all the information you need to know before the match today.

When is Aston Villa vs Burnley?

It will kick off at 3pm GMT on Saturday 18 December.

How can I watch it?

The match is not available to watch live in the UK. Highlights will be shown on Match of the Day on Saturday night while goals will be available to watch on the Sky Sports YouTube channel after full-time.

What is the team news?

Villa manager Gerrard confirmed Leon Bailey, Bertrand Traore, Keinan Davis, Morgan Sanson, Anwar El Ghazi and Marvelous Nakamba are all out, while Ashley Young is said to a doubt.

Maxwel Cornet is a doubt for Burnley after he missed the West Ham draw with a thigh injury. Ashley Barnes is out, as are Connor Roberts and Dale Stephens.

Predicted line-ups

Villa: Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Mings, Targett; Luiz, Ramsey, McGinn; Buendia, Ings, Watkins

Burnley: Pope; Lowton, Tarkowski, Mee, Taylor; Gudmundsson, Cork, Westwood, McNeil; Rodriguez, Wood

Odds

Villa: 8/11

Draw: 14/5

Burnley: 15/4

Prediction

Steven Gerrard has tightened Villa up at the back, improved their midfield and set up a platform for attacking talent such as Ollie Watkins to thrive. They should have enough to battle past Sean Dyche’s visitors. Aston Villa 2-0 Burnley

