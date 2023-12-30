Aston Villa v Burnley LIVE: Score and latest updates from Premier League today
Unai Emery and Vincent Kompany lead their sides at Villa Park
The 2023/24 Premier League season is under way and you can follow every game and every goal right here with The Independent.
This year sees Manchester City try to defend their crown and claim a historic fourth title in succession. Pep Guardiola’s all-conquering City, who also won the Champions League and FA Cup last season, will have to see off Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United, Liverpool and the rest to claim an unprecedented sixth league title in seven years.
Meanwhile Luton Town are making their first appearance in the Premier League, having risen from non-league in an incredible decade of progress. They followed Championship winners Burnley and second-placed Sheffield United in earning promotion to the top flight.
Follow the latest action from the Premier League below.
Diaby kicks the game off for the hosts, and we're up and running at Villa Park for the final time in 2023!
The teams head out onto the pitch at Villa Park, both looking to end their 2023 campaigns on a high note!
Veteran winger Johann Berg Gudmundsson comes into the midfield as Burnley’s sole change from their home loss to Liverpool on Boxing Day, replacing Mike Tresor on the left. Opposite flanker Wilson Odobert has netted in each of Burnley’s last two away games, and will be looking to provide plenty of support for Zeki Amdouni and Lyle Foster up front.
Unai Emery makes two changes from their 3-2 loss to Man Utd, with the injured Lucas Digne replaced at left-back by Alex Moreno. Moussa Diaby also returns to play in behind striker Ollie Watkins, displacing Leander Dendoncker in a midfield reshuffle despite the Belgian scoring Villa’s second in the first half at Old Trafford.
BURNLEY SUBS: Arijanet Muric, Jay Rodriguez, Connor Roberts, Nathan Redmond, Aaron Ramsey, Mike Tresor, Jacob Bruun Larsen, Hannes Delcroix, Michael Obafemi.
BURNLEY (4-4-2): James Trafford; Vitinho, Dara O’Shea, Jordan Beyer, Charlie Taylor; Wilson Odobert, Sander Berge, Josh Brownhill, Johann Gudmundsson; Lyle Foster, Zeki Amdouni.
ASTON VILLA SUBS: Filip Marschall, Pau Torres, Calum Chambers, Nicolo Zaniolo, Jhon Duran, Leander Dendoncker, Tim Iroegbunam, Sam Proctor.
ASTON VILLA (4-4-1-1): Emiliano Martinez; Ezri Konsa, Diego Carlos, Clement Lenglet, Alex Moreno; Leon Bailey, John McGinn, Douglas Luiz, Jacob Ramsey; Moussa Diaby; Ollie Watkins.
Second-bottom Burnley are still yet to show any of the form in which they waltzed out of the Championship last season, and already sat five points behind 17th-placed Everton, risk being cut adrift in the relegation places. However, Vincent Kompany’s Clarets did win their last match on the road at Fulham and drew 1-1 at Brighton prior to that, so there’ll be hope that the Lancashire side can capitalise on Villa’s recent struggles.
Villa come into this clash of the clarets sat a lofty third in the table, but Unai Emery’s side have undergone a rocky patch of form over the Christmas period. Three straight wins and a six-game unbeaten run came to respective halts, with a last-gasp 1-1 draw with Sheffield United before a 3-2 loss to Manchester United at Old Trafford last time out.
