Aston Villa host Chelsea in the Premier League this evening.

Steven Gerrard’s side have not played since 14 December after their fixture was called off at just two hours’ notice against Burnley last week.

Gerrard will be hoping that delay does not halt Villa’s momentum, with the club in fine form since he replaced Dean Smith.

Meanwhile, Chelsea have conceded ground in the title race over the past fortnight, owing to a wasteful attack and depleted options due to a Covid outbreak.

Here is everything you need to know:

When is it and what time is kick-off?

The match will get underway at 5.30pm on Sunday 26 December at Villa Park.

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The match will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League.

If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

What is the team news?

Bertrand Traore (thigh) and Leon Bailey (thigh) are still likely to miss out here, joining Marvelous Nakamba (knee) on the sidelines.

Still impacted by Covid, Steven Gerrard will miss the game himself, while Keinan Davis, Anwar El Ghazi and Morgan Sanson could all be among those absent due to the virus.

Ashley young is on the verge of a return.

Ben Chilwell is out still but appears primed for a return in January. Romelu Lukaku, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Andreas Christensen all returned to training on Thursday. Kai Havertz, Timo Werner and Ruben Loftus-Cheek could be out due to Covid, while Hakim Ziyech has an ankle problem.

Defender Andreas Christensen is fighting to be available after a back injury.

Predicted line-ups

Aston Villa: Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Mings, Targett, McGinn, Douglas Luiz, Ramsey, Buendia, Watkins, Young

Chelsea: Mendy, Chalobah, Thiago, Rudiger, James, Kante, Jorginho, Alonso, Mount, Hudson-Odoi, Pulisic

Odds:

Aston Villa - 9/2

Draw - 13/5

Chelsea - 4/6

Prediction

Chelsea will be desperate to halt their slide, but Aston Villa have been terrific under Gerrard and won’t be beaten easily. Despite their struggles up front, Chelsea should eventually crack Villa’s resistance and prevail though in a hard-fought contest. Aston Villa 0-1 Chelsea.