Is Aston Villa v Chelsea on TV? Channel, start time and how to watch online today

Aston Villa host Chelsea in an unusual late Saturday night kick-off slot as Unai Emery’s side continue their pursuit of Champions League qualification.

Villa came into the weekend six points ahead of fifth-placed Tottenham in the race to finish in the top four, but knowing Spurs have two games in hand, while Villa themselves have to balance their Europa Conference League duties with the Premier League.

Emery is boosted by the return of midfielder Douglas Luiz from suspension after a two-game ban.

For Chelsea, Cole Palmer is set to come back into the side following a brief illness which saw him miss the chastening defeat by Arsenal. Mauricio Pochettino will be relieved that his star player is available as the Blues try to salvage a failing season.

When is Aston Villa v Chelsea?

Villa and Chelsea kicks off at 8pm BST tonight, Saturday 27 April.

How to watch

The match will be broadcast live on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate in the UK. Customers can stream the game online via the TNT Sports app and website.

What is the team news?

Villa welcome back Douglas Luiz from suspension and have no fresh injury concerns. Alex Moreno and Nicolo Zaniolo remain out of action.

Cole Palmer is set to return for Chelsea in a boost to Pochettino.

“Yes, Cole was training well in the last few days. We assume he is going to be ready for tomorrow, be part of the squad,” Pochettino told reporters on Friday. “Cole is a very good player... a key player for us and he is showing we struggle a little bit without him.”

Chelsea were hit with an injury blow on Thursday when midfielder Enzo Fernandez was ruled out of their remaining games this season after undergoing groin surgery.

Predicted line-ups

Aston Villa: Martinez, Konsa, Carlos, Paul, Digne, Tielemans, Douglas Luiz, Bailey, McGinn, Rogers, Watkins.

Chelsea: Petrovic, Disasi, Chalobah, Thiago Silva, Cucurella, Caicedo, Gallagher, Madueke, Palmer, Mudryk, Jackson.

Odds

Aston Villa 11/10

Draw 3/1

Chelsea 5/2

Prediction

We expect goals from this one, and Villa should have too much motivation and quality for Chelsea, despite the return of Cole Palmer. Aston Villa 3-1 Chelsea.