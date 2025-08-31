Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction
Follow all the action from Villa Park
Follow live coverage as Aston Villa face Crystal Palace today in the Premier League. Another top-flight season will be covered in full right here with The Independent, as reigning champions Liverpool look to fend off competition from Arsenal, Manchester City and more.
The race for the Champions League places should also be a compelling battle, with a fifth place possible for English teams. Manchester United’s latest rebuild under Ruben Amorim sets expectations high once more after a dismal season last time out.
Meanwhile, it’s Burnley, Leeds United and Sunderland who made it back to the elite after promotion last year and each will have hope they can make it more than a one-year stay. Follow the latest live action from the Premier League below:
Impressively securing a first Premier League win of the season, Crystal Palace continue their recent supremacy over Aston Villa, who tamely lose 3-0 to the Eagles at Villa Park. Mateta's first-half penalty put Palace on track to end their hosts' 19-match unbeaten streak on home turf, before Guehi scored a wonderful second - perhaps the captain's parting gift before leaving - and Sarr nodded home their third. It was a fully merited triumph for the visitors, who have now won five of their last six meetings with Villa, scoring 20 goals. As well as Palace played, Emery's men were truly dismal, recording an xG of 1.13 to the away side's 2.67 and rarely threatening to score. They have no goals and just one point to show from their first three matches, and they'll surely be glad to hit the international break. When Premier League football resumes in a fortnight, Aston Villa must visit Everton, while Crystal Palace will host Sunderland. That's all from Birmingham today, so thank you for joining us and goodbye!
With Sarr unable to continue, Palace are still a man down, but it doesn't seem to matter. Whatever Villa do today, they don't seem to have a hope of scoring.
Almost empty now, Villa Park is eerily quiet as Crystal Palace continue their run of dominance against Aston Villa. The hosts' 19-game unbeaten streak on home turf will soon be over.
Still intent on creating a fourth goal, Mitchell bursts towards the box before checking back and teeing up Pino; however, the Spanish substitute is closed down before he can shoot.
SAVE! There will be at least seven minutes of added time at the end of this match. In the first, Pino plays a reverse ball to fellow sub Lerma, before the latter's low shot is saved well at close range by Bizot!
Glasner looks on with concern as Sarr stays down hurt. It's either cramp or a muscular problem, so he may have to come off.
The away fans are in full voice as hundreds of home supporters stream away through the exits. It's been a dismal start to the new season by Aston Villa, while Crystal Palace are now just moments away from their first league win.
Slightly spoiling another productive meeting with Aston Villa, Sarr sees yellow for a clear dive. Not his finest moment.
Kamada also comes off, having won the penalty that put Palace in front; Clyne takes his place.
