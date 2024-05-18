Emma Hayes leaves Chelsea on a high after securing fifth successive WSL title

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Emma Hayes signed off in style as Chelsea claimed a fifth successive Women’s Super League title with a 6-0 thrashing of Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Having started the final day of a thrilling title race level on points with Manchester City, and with a marginally better goal difference, the Blues left nothing to chance as they raced into a 4-0 lead at half-time.

Mayra Ramirez was the star, scoring twice and setting up finishes for Johanna Rytting Kaneryd and Sjoeke Nusken, while Melanie Leupolz added a fifth before substitute Fran Kirby, making her final appearance for the club, completed the rout to send Hayes off to her new job in charge of the United States’ women’s team with a seventh league title in 12 years.

City got the win they needed but not by the required margin as they edged to a 2-1 victory at Aston Villa which left them in second place on goal difference.

Goals from Mary Fowler and Lauren Hemp either side of Rachel Daly’s strike gave them three points, but Chelsea’s demolition job at Old Trafford meant they had to make do with the runners-up spot.

There was an emotional goodbye too for former England skipper Steph Houghton, who came on as a second-half substitute in her final appearance for the club.

Vivianne Miedema scored in her final appearance for third-placed Arsenal as the Gunners claimed a comprehensive 5-0 victory over Brighton.

The WSL’s all-time record goalscorer, who will leave the club when her contract expires this summer, came off the bench to score after Alessia Russo’s first-half brace had put the hosts in charge, with Frida Maanum and a Jorelyn Carabali own goal completing the scoring.

Substitute Leanne Kiernan plundered a hat-trick as Liverpool secured fourth place with a 4-0 win at Leicester.

Sophie Haug headed the Reds into an early lead and Kiernan glanced in the second with her first touch before wrapping up the points with a neat finish seven minutes from time and completing her treble in stoppage time.

Derby rivals Everton ended on a similarly high note with a 4-0 win at relegated Bristol City.

First-half goals from Katja Snoeijs and Sara Holmgaard put Brian Sorensen’s side in control at Ashton Gate before Emma Bissell scored against her former club and substitute Martina Piemonte added a fourth in stoppage time.

Jessica Naz and Drew Spence struck late on as Tottenham ended their campaign with a hard-fought 3-1 win over London rivals West Ham.

Bethany England put Spurs ahead at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium with just four minutes gone following a Mackenzie Arnold mistake, but Riko Ueki levelled shortly after the interval from a narrow angle.

Tottenham left it late, but ended the season with a flourish as Naz struck in the 86th minute before Spence made sure of the points in added time.